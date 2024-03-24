Mary-Sophie Harvey Grabs Two Golds To Close Out Giant Open

2024 GIANT OPEN – SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE

The Giant Open Series continued today from Saint-Germain-En-Laye, France with multiple Olympians in the pool.

After taking the men’s 100m butterfly last night, 22-year-old Noe Ponti from Switzerland doubled up with a win in the 200m fly.

Ponti stopped the clock at 1:56.34 to nearly match his time from last week. In Nice, Ponti put up a time of 1:56.38 to check him in as the 26th-fastest swimmer in the world this season. His slightly quicker result this evening now moves him into position 25.

Ponti also raced the 5om fly in tonight’s session, adding another piece of hardware to his haul. Ponti notched 23.18 to top the podium ahead of Israel’s Meiron Cheruti and America’s Michael Andrew.

Cheruti settled for silver in 23.29 while Andrew wrangled up bronze in 23.33. The 2023 World Championships gold medalist in the 100m fly, Maxime Grousset, was relegated to 4th in 23.42.

Ponti’s time checks him in as the 15th-swiftest performer in the world this season.

Andrew raced again on the evening in the 100m breaststroke. He touched in a time of 1:00.22 for the victory. His season-best remains at the 59.52 earned at December’s U.S. Championships.

The trifecta of backstrokers that have monopolized the discipline’s podiums throughout this Giant Series was back at it this evening.

Swiss World Championships medalist Roman Mityukov grabbed gold in the 200m back, logging 1:57.17. That gave him a nearly one-second advantage over Mewen Tomac of the host nation who snagged silver in 1:58.13.

Yohann Ndoye-Brouard was right behind in 1:58.23 as the bronze medalist.

Mitykov took the silver in this event in Doha, putting up a time of 1:55.40.

Not done yet, Andrew also appeared in the men’s 50m back final where he collected silver in 25.24. That tied Ndoye-Brouard while Tomac topped the podium in 25,15.

On-fire Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey topped two events’ podiums to close out her winning streak.

24-year-old Harvey nabbed the top prize in the women’s 100m fly, producing a time of 58.14. That gave her a comfortable advantage ahead of Marie Wattel who nabbed 59.44 for silver while Tabatha Avetand registered 1:00.76 for bronze.

Harvey’s outing crushes the 58.61 posted last week in Nice and fell just .02 outside of her best-ever 58.12 from last month’s Quebec Cup.

Harvey’s other victim was the 200m free where she stopped the clock in 1:58.51. She represented the sole competitor of the field to dip under the 2:00 threshold.

She was much quicker in Nice where she hit 1:57.50 for gold in this event.

Additional Winners