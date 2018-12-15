Titmus Leads Aussies To Oceanian Record In 800 Free Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

Placing 3rd behind the Chinese and American Record setting teams in the 800 free relay, the Aussie women set a new record of their own as they went under the Oceanian and Australian National Record in a time of 7:36.40.

The team of Ariarne TitmusMinna AthertonCarla Buchanan and Abbey Harkin combined to break the old mark of 7:37.57, set at the 2010 World Championships in Dubai where the Aussies won silver behind the world record setting Chinese team. That team was made up of Blair EvansJade NeilsenKelly Stubbins and Kylie Palmer.

Check out a split comparison below:

Australia, 2010 SC Worlds Australia, 2018 SC Worlds
Evans  – 1:54.87 Titmus – 1:52.22
Neilsen – 1:54.87 Atherton – 1:54.73
Stubbins – 1:55.41 Buchanan – 1:54.82
Palmer – 1:52.42 Harkin – 1:54.63
7:37.57 7:36.40

Titmus, who broke the Commonwealth Record and won gold in the individual 200 free on day 1 of the meet in 1:51.38, led the team off in 1:52.22 which was the fastest split in the field including swimmers who had relay takeovers. Titmus also broke the world record and won gold in the 400 free.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!