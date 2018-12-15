Titmus Leads Aussies To Oceanian Record In 800 Free Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Placing 3rd behind the Chinese and American Record setting teams in the 800 free relay, the Aussie women set a new record of their own as they went under the Oceanian and Australian National Record in a time of 7:36.40.

The team of Ariarne Titmus, Minna Atherton, Carla Buchanan and Abbey Harkin combined to break the old mark of 7:37.57, set at the 2010 World Championships in Dubai where the Aussies won silver behind the world record setting Chinese team. That team was made up of Blair Evans, Jade Neilsen, Kelly Stubbins and Kylie Palmer.

Check out a split comparison below:

Australia, 2010 SC Worlds Australia, 2018 SC Worlds Evans – 1:54.87 Titmus – 1:52.22 Neilsen – 1:54.87 Atherton – 1:54.73 Stubbins – 1:55.41 Buchanan – 1:54.82 Palmer – 1:52.42 Harkin – 1:54.63 7:37.57 7:36.40

Titmus, who broke the Commonwealth Record and won gold in the individual 200 free on day 1 of the meet in 1:51.38, led the team off in 1:52.22 which was the fastest split in the field including swimmers who had relay takeovers. Titmus also broke the world record and won gold in the 400 free.