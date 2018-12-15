Shane Ryan Makes More Irish History In Hangzhou

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

While competing on day 5 of the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships, Irishman Shane Ryan snapped yet another National Record. Tonight it was the 100m freestyle mark that went down, with the 24-year-old firing off a time of 46.97 in this evening’s semi-final. He wound up finishing 12th overall.

Ryan’s new lifetime best represents the first time an Irishman has dipped under the 47-second barrier in the event, obliterating the previous national standard of 47.84 set by Jordan Sloan last year.

Headed into the event, Ryan wasn’t even in a seeded heat in this men’s 100m free, but rode the momentum of having claimed the first Irish medal at a senior World Championships last night in the 50m back. His time of 22.96 for bronze in that event also clinched the first-ever sub-23 second time in the event for a swimmer from Ireland.

Ryan was also a member of Ireland’s National record-breaking 4x50m medley relay team that set a new NR of 1:35.05 tonight to place 11th.