Shane Ryan Becomes First Irishman Under 23.0 In 50 Back

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

European Championships bronze medalist Shane Ryan is representing his nation of Ireland well so far at these Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou. After setting an Irish National Record this morning in the men’s 50m back, registering a time of 23.03 for the 2nd seed, the former Penn State University standout dug even deeper to make his mark for tomorrow’s final.

In tonight’s semi-final, the 24-year-old cranked out a 4th-seeded mark of 22.96 to lower his own hours-old NR even further and also become the first Irishman ever to dip under the 23-second threshold. He’s right in the mix behind Russia’s Evgeny Rylov and his top seeded effort of 22.68, with America’s Ryan Murphy (22.87) and China’s Jiayu Xu (22.91) also ready to rumble tomorrow night.

Of his performance, Ryan stated, ‘I’m very happy, it was a bit quicker, I executed a couple of good things, I definitely got the first 25 down, I can clean up the turn and then just come home a bit quicker. I definitely have more in the tank, I have a lane, I have an opportunity, I’ll just go swim and enjoy it.’