Along with WR, Euro & Asian Records Fall In Mixed Medley Relay Final

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

The 4×50 mixed medley relay final proved to be the fastest heat in the event’s relatively short history, as not only was the world record broken by the Americans in 1:36.40, but there were also new European and Asian Continental Records set.

The Netherlands broke the Euro Record in a time of 1:37.05, getting under the 1:37.46 set by Great Britain at the 2014 World Championships, and they were also under what is now the former world record of 1:37.17. Their team was made up of Jesse Puts (23.87), Ties Elzerman (26.01), Ranomi Kromowidjojo (24.27) and Femke Heemskerk (22.90) as they won the silver medal. Their previous National Record was a 1:37.71 from the 2017 European Championships last December.

Team Russia was also under that old European Record in 1:37.33 for bronze, breaking their National Record of 1:38.36 from the 2015 Euros, and Japan set a new Asian Record whilst placing 4th. The Russian Record previously stood at 1:37.63 from 2013, but that had been unratified due to Yuliya Efimova‘s doping violation.

The Japanese squad of Miyuki Takemura (26.03), Yasuhiro Koseki (25.64), Takeshi Kawamoto (21.95) and Aya Sato (24.05) combined for a time of 1:37.67, breaking their old Asian Record from the 2016 Championships of 1:38.45. Takemura’s lead-off was under the Japanese 50 back record of 26.05, though it won’t officially stand since this was a mixed event.