Dylan Carter Crushes Trinidad & Tobago 50 Back Mark

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Former USC Trojan standout Dylan Carter cracked a new Trinidad & Tobago National Record in the men’s 50m backstroke semi-finals tonight in Hangzhou. The 22-year-old multiple CAC Games gold medalist produced a time of 23.19 tonight, a mark which demolished his previous time of 23.43 from the FINA World Cup stop in Tokyo just last month.

Even with a NR, Carter wound up a painstaking 9th place in this cut-throat event, just .01 behind Germany’s Christian Diener and won’t make an appearance in tomorrow night’s final without a scratch.

Carter started these championships out with a slight blow in the men’s 200m freestyle. He was thought of as a top 8 contender in the event headed into the meet, but wound up taking 12th in 1:43.74. He followed that up with a 34th place in the men’s 50m free in 21.98.

Carter will still compete in the 50m fly and 100m free here in Hangzhou.