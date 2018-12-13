Dressel Comes From Behind As Americans Break WR In Mixed Medley Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

In a come from behind effort, the American team of Olivia SmoligaMichael AndrewKelsi Dahlia and Caeleb Dressel broke the world record in the mixed 4×50 medley relay in a time of 1:36.40, improving on the 1:37.17 mark set by the Americans at the 2013 Duel in the Pool.

Smoliga led them off in 25.85, under her American Record breaking swim of 25.97 from the women’s medley relay (though it won’t officially count), and then Andrew (25.75) and Dahlia (24.71) both had fast splits on breast and fly. However, they still sat 7th going into the freestyle as all of the other teams except Finland had used up their two men on the opening three legs.

That left Dressel with just under three seconds to make up, and he did it easily with one of the fastest relay splits in history in 20.09. The only splits ever sub-20 were done in the same relay, where Fred Bousquet (19.87) and Amaury Leveaux (19.93) did so for France at the 2008 European Championships.

The previous World record, held by Eugene GodsoeKevin CordesClaire Donahue and Simone Manuel, was notably done at the end of the Duel in the Pool as a swim-off for the title after the U.S. and Europe were tied in points at the end of the meet.

Check out a comparison of the two teams below:

USA, 2013 Duel in the Pool USA, 2018 SC Worlds
Godsoe – 22.88 Smoliga – 25.85
Cordes – 25.40 Andrew – 25.75
Donahue – 25.28 Dahlia – 24.71
Manuel – 23.61 Dressel – 20.09
1:37.17 1:36.40

This is the 2nd consecutive World title for the U.S. in this event, after they won in similar fashion two years ago in Windsor. There, Michael Chadwick split 20.44 on the anchor leg as they came from behind and broke the Championship Record in a time of 1:37.22.

Finishing 2nd tonight, the Netherlands were also under the old world record in 1:37.05, with the fastest female legs in the field on fly and free from Ranomi Kromowidjojo (24.27) and Femke Heemskerk (22.90).

Alex Muni

Race video uploading to my YouTube channel!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

thanks Alex , as always u are the savior

40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
Robert Purvis

Good to know he can still deliver some above-average splits with a relay start, sad when you realize after his loss to Le Clos he’s certainly passed his peak and will no longer be the greatest American sprinter

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Connor Lamastra

Identity theft is not a joke, Jim

52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
Selzo

Le Clos is a very experienced butterflier. So Dressel lost to him does not come as a huge surprise. Based on his 2017 Worlds and 2018 NCAA performance, fans definitely expect more from him and expect him to win his first individual SC world title tonight. 2019 Worlds will be exciting to watch. It can be anyone game in the 100 fly. All eyes will notably be on Dressel, Le Clos, Milak and Schooling.

43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
Robert Purvis

Dressel hasn’t been the same this year, doesn’t have single top 10 time in 50/100 free in the NCAA right now.
Schooling has been out of shape for like three years.
Milak will most likely announce retirement soon, wont be able to sustain himself if he doesn’t start going to more international meets to make the money he needs for him and his kids.
Le Clos is a shoe in. Anyone else would have to pull a hell of an upset.

27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
Buttafly

Freezing cold take

37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
LaSean

Agreed, Robert. Great insight and well said. It must be because he has dialed down his lifting to twice a week. Lifting is becoming a huge part of the sport and it is evident that those who do not practice weight training on a constant basis fall behind, or in your words, “pass their peak.”

27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
He said what?

I understand that there is still a need for Christmas Trolls at the Macy’s window displays. I already contacted the head Window Dresser and told her to keep her eye out for a Robert Purvis. Great money and great opportunity to use your natural “Troll” talents.

27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
Robert Purvis

Don’t see how disagreeing with someone automatically makes them a troll but go off.

23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago
RenéDescartes

Obvious troll is obvious.

14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
dmswim

What a thrilling race! I love the mixed relays!

51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

