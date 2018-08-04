The Making Of James Wilby, World’s 3rd Fastest 100 Breaststroker Ever

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing in the men’s 100m breaststroke on night 2 of the 2018 European Championships, emerging British athlete James Wilby became the 3rd fastest performer ever in the event. Already a Commonwealth Games champion in the 200m distance, Wilby has been making giant strides in the shorter distance to rise up the ranks not only within British swimming, but also among the elite competition worldwide.

Wilby, who trains under Coach Dave Hemmings at National Centre Loughborough, kicked off his most recent championship season with a 100m breast personal best of 59.99 while competing in prelims at December’s Swim England National Winter Championships. He went on to knock that down to 59.95 in that meet’s final to win gold and slip under the 59.98 Commonwealth Games consideration time.

Flash forward to the Gold Coast and Wilby wound up lowering his PB even further in prelims to 59.80, followed by 59.69 in semi’s to finally another big drop to 59.43 in the finals to take silver behind teammate and world record holder Adam Peaty and head of South African Olympian Cameron van der Burgh.

Carrying that 59.43 career-fastest into Glasgow, Wilby established himself as a major 100m breast player by delving into even lower 59 point territory and claiming the 2nd seed in 59.12. He bumped that up slightly to 59.23 to maintain his 2nd seed behind Peaty after the semi-finals, but had an even more head-turning swim in store come the final.

With Peaty running away with the race in what would wind up being a 57.00 World Record, Wilby smashed a globe-rocking swim of his own by taking silver in 58.54. That annihilated his 59.12 previous personal best from just this meet and now positions the Brit as the 3rd fastest performer in history, only behind the aforementioned Peaty and van der Burgh.

Time/Name/Nation/Meet/Date/Location

57.00 Adam Peaty GBR 2018 European Champs 8/4/2018 Glasgow 58.46 Cameron van der Burgh RSA 2012 Olympic Games 7/28/2012 London 58.58 Brenton Rickard AUS 2009 World Champs 7/27/2009 Rome 58.64 Hugues Duboscq FRA 2009 World Champs 7/27/2009 Rome 58.64 Kevin Cordes USA 7/23/2017 Budapest

On the season, Wilby now ranks as #2 in the world.