Gastaldello, Tchorz Join Record Breaking Party In Women’s 50 Back

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Several National Records fell by the wayside this morning in the women’s 50 back preliminaries, including a surprising European Record from Great Britain’s Georgia Davies in 27.21.

Anastasiia Fesikova set a new Russian Record in 27.23, equalling the previous Continental Record held jointly by Daniela Samulski (GER) and Aliaksandra Herasimenia (BLR), and we also saw National Records from Mimosa Jallow (FIN, 27.42), Simona Baumrtova (CZE, 27.78) and Sasha Touretski (SUI, 28.46).

Both Davies (27.46) and Fesikova (27.49) were a bit slower in the semis, but a few more national marks did fall. Béryl Gastaldello broke her own French Record in a time of 27.86, lowering her 27.97 from May to advance 5th into the final.

Alicja Tchorz broke the Polish mark in 27.72, taking out Aleksandra Urbanczyk‘s 28.05 from last year, and Carlotta Zofkova also notched a new Italian Record in 27.94. Silvia Scalia, the previous record holder at 28.01, was also under the old time in 27.96, but with such an exceptionally fast field, missed out on the final in 9th.

The last two European Championships have required 28.48 (2014) and 28.49 (2016) to qualify for the final, but this year it’s dropped all the way down to 27.94.