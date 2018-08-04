Yuliya Efimova Downs Euros Championship Record in 100 Breast Semis

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Russian breaststroker Yuliya Efimova set a new championship record in semifinals of the 100 breast at the 2018 LEN European Aquatics Championships Saturday night, breaking Ruta Meilutyte‘s from 2016.

Efimova employed similar tactics in semifinals that she did in prelims (when she was 1:07.25), taking the race out very easy in 32.68, before charging back in 33.09 to pick up top qualifying for finals in 1:05.77. She was well under Meilutyte’s previous record of 1:06.16 (Meilutyte herself was fifth in semifinals in 1:07.06, but was the top qualifier out of prelims in 1:06.89).

Efimova, who is the current world No. 1 with her time of 1:04.98 from the 2018 Setti Colli Trophy in Rome in June, is the top qualifier by over a second. Great Britain’s Siobhan-Marie O’Connor is the No. 2 qualifier for final in 1:06.89, followed by Italy’s Arianna Castiglioni in 1:06.91.

The final will take place Sunday.