Sarah Sjöström Bests 50 Free Championship Record at Euros in 23.74 (VIDEO)

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swedish sprinter Sarah Sjöström took down the championship record in the 50 free final Saturday at the 2018 LEN European Aquatic Championships, besting a record that stood for less than a day.

In an epic head-to-head battle, Sjostrom edged out Pernille Blume by .01 to win gold in 23.74, her second title of the night. She takes out Blume’s championship record set last night in 23.85, while Blume lowers her national record and becomes the 3rd fastest performer in history with her 23.75.

Sjostrom is the world record holder in the race with her 23.67 from 2017, and passes Cate Campbell to become the fastest performer in the world this year. She also now has swum three of the top five fastest 50 freestyles in history, while Blume’s is the fifth-fastest ever.