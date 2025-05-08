The Dirty Truth About Chlorine, Sweat, And Your Swim Gear

Let’s not sugarcoat it: swim gear gets gross—fast. Chlorine, sweat, skin cells, sunscreen, and bacteria all build up on your suits, goggles, caps, and training equipment. That funky smell in your mesh bag? It’s not going away on its own.
You train hard. You drop time. You wear your tech suit like armor. So why treat your gear like it’s disposable?
Cleaning your gear isn’t just about hygiene—it’s about performance and protection. And yes, if you don’t wash it, you will regret it.
Note: SwimSwam is independently owned and operated. We are not owned by a nonprofit, governing body, or a retail company. Some, but not all, brands in our guides are SwimSwam partners. If you order via these affiliate links in this post, you help support our mission of unbiased, athlete-first journalistic swim coverage. Let’s dive in.
🏊♂️ Quick Take – Why Washing Your Swim Gear Actually Matters
- Chlorine kills fabric. Even high-end suits break down fast if you don’t rinse them after every swim.
- Tech suits need extra care. Cold rinse only, no detergent, no wringing. Treat them like gold.
- Dirty goggles = fog and failure. Rinse, air dry, don’t touch the inside of the lenses.
- Training gear grows mold. Fins, kickboards, snorkels—clean ‘em or toss ‘em.
- Your mesh bag stinks. And your towel probably does too. Wash both weekly.
- End result? Cleaner gear lasts longer, performs better, and doesn’t reek.
🧼 Clean gear isn’t just nice—it’s part of the training plan.
👙 Why You Need to Wash Your Training and Tech Suits
Training Suits:
Your everyday polyester or Lycra practice suits absorb chlorine, body oils, and chemicals from the pool. Left unwashed, the elastic breaks down faster, and the suit loses compression, shape, and color.
Tech Suits:
Your $400+ racing suit needs babying. After each race or time trial, rinse in cold water—immediately. Never use detergent, and never toss it in the washing machine. Letting chlorine bake into your tech fabric is like throwing away performance points.
What happens if you don’t:
- Fabric loses stretch
- Waistbands and straps degrade
- Compression weakens
- Suit fades and sags mid-season
📌 SwimSwam Tip: Rinse with cool water post-swim. Occasionally soak in fresh water with a drop of gentle fabric rinse (suit-safe). Air-dry flat—never twist or wring.
🥽 Clean Goggles = Clear Vision
Your goggles are more than an accessory—they’re your underwater eyes.
What to do:
- Rinse in fresh water after each swim
- Let air-dry (don’t leave in a closed case wet)
- Never rub the inside of lenses—especially anti-fog-coated ones
- Use an anti-fog spray if needed (approved formulas only)
What happens if you don’t:
- Mold grows in the straps and crevices
- Lenses cloud or scratch
- Anti-fog breaks down faster
- Goggle seal wears out sooner
📌 SwimSwam Tip: Keep a microfiber cloth or chamois towel in your bag for gentle drying. Replace straps when they become brittle or start to crack.
🏊♂️ Why It’s Crucial to Wash Fins, Paddles & Kickboards
Training tools take a beating—especially when they’re thrown wet into your mesh bag and left there overnight (don’t pretend you haven’t when we know you have).
What to do:
- Rinse off after each practice
- Wipe dry if possible
- Lay flat to dry outside your bag
- Store out of direct sun to prevent warping or hardening
What happens if you don’t:
- Rubber fins crack or lose flexibility
- Mold builds up inside hand paddles
- Boards and snorkels develop a slimy coating
- Your whole bag smells like a forgotten wetsuit
📌 SwimSwam Tip: Once a month, give your gear a light clean with warm soapy water. Rinse thoroughly and air-dry.
🧳 Don’t Forget Your Mesh Bag & Towel
These are ground zero for odor and mold. If you never clean your towel or empty your bag, it becomes a bacteria factory.
Quick fixes:
- Wash towels every few uses (microfiber or cotton)
- Rinse mesh bags weekly and hang dry
- Wipe out any hard-shell bags with disinfectant or vinegar spray
📌 SwimSwam Tip: Keep a plastic bag for wet gear or a second dry towel for post-practice—your car (and teammates) will thank you.
Final Word: Swim Fast, Stay Fresh
It’s not glamorous. It’s not thrilling. But taking care of your gear extends its life and preserves your performance edge. You wouldn’t go to a swim meet in a crumbling tech suit or fogged-out goggles—so don’t let them get that way in the first place.
Clean gear = longer life, fewer replacements, and faster swims.
