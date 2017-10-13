Texas A&M Lands In-state Verbal from Back/Flyer Claire Smith

Claire Smith from Cypress, Texas has announced her intention to swim for the Texas A&M University Aggies beginning in 2018-19.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and continue my education at Texas A&M University! Thank you to my coaches and family for helping me get to this point. I look forward to being part of this great team. Gig’em!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All American and NISCA All American, Smith swims for Dad’s Club Swim Team and Cypress Woods High School. She is primarily a fly/back specialist and represented her school at the 2017 UIL Swimming & Diving 6A State Meet in February. Off her best times in prelims, she missed the final of the 100 fly. She won the consolation final of the 100 back, though, with 56.87. Smith’s best SCY times come from an outstanding Winter Juniors West in December 2016, in which she came home with new PBs in the 50/100/200 back and 100 fly. That includes a 1.4-second drop in the 200 back to make it into the C final, and another 2.1-second improvement in the final to win the heat with a Summer Juniors cut.

Smith’s best 200 back time would already make the C final at SEC Championships; her 100 back and 100 fly time are just a tick shy of scoring at the conference level.

Best times – SCY / LCM

100 fly – 55.17 / 1:02.91

50 back – 25.99 / 30.53

100 back – 55.02 / 1:04.34

200 back – 1:57.57 / 2:19.22

Smith will join fellow verbal commits Caroline Thiel, Emma Carlton, Gabrielle Kopenski, and Kylie Powers in the Texas A&M class of 2022.

