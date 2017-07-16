Nebraska 200 IM State Champion Caroline Theil Gives Verbal to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M women have picked up their second verbal commitment in two days, and third in as many weeks, with the announcement that Caroline Theil has elected to spend her collegiate career in College Station along with future classmates Emma Carlton and Gabrielle Kopenski.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Texas A&M University. Because of Coach Steve and Coach Tanica I will be able to reach my full potential not only as an athlete but a student as well. Gig ‘Em!! 👍🏻 #aggiebound”

Theil is a rising senior at Lincoln, Nebraska’s Pius X High School. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-Amercian, she is the Nebraska High School state champion in the 200 IM (2:01.63) and runner-up in the 100 fly (55.45). Theil ranks second and fifth on the Nebraska high school all-time lists in those respective events.

The polyvalent Thiel swims year-round for Greater Nebraska Swim Team, with whom she competed at 2016 Winter Juniors West. There she swam the 50 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM (20th), and 400 IM (18th), and went PBs in the 200 breast and both IMs.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:00.79

400 IM – 4:17.37

200 back – 2:02.35

100 back – 56.90

200 IM – 2:08.84

200 breast – 2:16.72

100 breast – 1:03.20

