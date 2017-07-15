Butterflyer Emma Carlton Makes Verbal Commitment to Texas A&M

Emma Carlton, from Mount Vernon, Washington, has announced her intention to swim for Texas A&M in the class of 2022.

“Howdy Y’all! I am so honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Texas A & M University. Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this experience. Fall of 2018 cannot come fast enough to be an Aggie! Coach Steve, Coach Tanica, and Coach Chris made me feel like I can be part of something truly special, and the team made me feel as if I was “home” and part of an amazing family immediately…a dream come true! Gig ‘Em!!”

Carlton swims for Mount Vernon High School, where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and the reigning WIAA 4A State Champion in the 100 fly (54.01). She also contributed a 23.86 butterfly leg to MV’s fourth-place 200 medley relay and a 50.43 anchor on their sixth-place 400 free relay. The previous year she won the 50 free (23.29) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (54.44) and earned WIAA 4A Swimmer of the Meet accolades.

Carlton does her club swimming under coach Sean Muncie at Bellingham Bay Swim Team. She competed in the 100 fly at U.S. Olympic Trials last summer, then went on to place 13th in that event at 2016 Summer Juniors. Carlton was the 18-and-under national champion in the 50m fly with a 10th-place finish at U.S. Nationals and World Championship Trials, thereby securing a spot on the U.S. roster for FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis this summer.

Top times:

SCY LCM 50 Free 22.99 (22.33 relay split) 26.35 100 Free 50.16 57.70 50 Fly (23.22 relay split) 100 Fly 52.83 1:00.84 200 Fly 2:01.00 2:30.51 100 Back 54.81 1:04.02 200 IM 2:06.92 2:26.29

