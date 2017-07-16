Aurelie Muller Defends 10k Title, France Now 2-For-2 In Open Water

2017 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a big win from Marc-Antoine Olivier in the men’s 5k on Saturday, the French did it again on Sunday as Aurelie Muller defended her title in winning the women’s 10k.

Muller won the World title in 2015, and then was disqualified last summer in Rio after initially finishing in the silver medal position. There was no controversy this time, as she won by over three seconds in 2:00:13.70.

Ecuador’s Samantha Arevalo made a big improvement to win the silver medal in 2:00:17.00. She was 12th in Kazan and 9th at the Olympics, and now adds a second major medal to her trophy case after winning bronze at the Pan Ams in 2015.

Incredibly, the race for bronze garnered a tie, as Italy’s Arianna Bridi and Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha registered identical times of 2:00:17.20. Bridi didn’t compete in the 10k in either Kazan or Rio, but did win bronze in the event at the 2016 European Championships. Like Muller, Cunha equals her result from two years ago with the bronze medal.

The more experienced Italian, Rachele Bruni, finished 5th in 2:00:21.40. Bruni was 4th in Kazan, silver in Rio, and tied with Muller for the European title last year. American Haley Anderson was 6th (2:00:25.90).

TOP 10

American Ashley Twichell, who dominated the 10k at U.S. Nationals in May, finished 10th. Surprisingly, Olympic champ and 2015 silver medalist Sharon van Rouwendaal found herself over 1:40 off the pace, placing 16th in 2:01:55.50. van Rouwendaal was near the front for most of the race, sitting in 2nd about an hour and 20 minutes in, but fell off the pace at the end.