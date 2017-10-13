12 Year Old Jerry Chu Wins 4 Times At Annual PacSwim Awards

Pacific Swimming held their annual PacSwim Awards Saturday, October 7th at the Hilton Concord. The event featured dinner, special Speedo guest Kevin Cordes, and the presenting of the awards. 55 awards were given out in all.

Jerry Chu, a 12 year old from Santa Clara Swim Club, came away with the most awards on the night. He won a total of 4, including 3 Outstanding Swimmer Awards and one Race of the Year Award. The Outstanding Swimmer Awards were for 11 year old boys short course, 11 year old boys long course, and 12 year boys old long course (he turned 12 midway through the long course season). He also won the Age Group Boys Race of the Year.

15 year old Lleyton Plattel from Pleasanton Seahawks also won 4 events. Similar to Chu, he won 3 Outstanding Swimmer Awards, including 14 year old boys short course, 14 year old boys long course, and 15 year old long course. Plattel also was part of the Pleasanton Seahawks’ men’s 800 free relay which won the Senior Men Relay Award. Also on that relay was Jonah Cooper, Calvin David, and Maxime Rooney.

Miranda Heckman (Pleasanton Seahawks) and USC recruit Alexei Sancov (Terrapins Swim Team) won the Female and Male Swimmer of the Year Awards. Age Group Coach of the Year went to Don Heidary and Ron Heidary of Orinda Aquatics, while Senior Coach of the Year went to Steve Morsilli of Pleasanton Seahawks.

To view to full list of the winners, click here.