Ann Carozza Verbally Commits to WCU Golden Rams

Ann Carozza, a senior at West Chester East High School in West Chester, Pennsylvania, has verbally committed to swim for West Chester University in the fall. Carozza is no stranger to the Graham Natatorium on the West Chester campus; she swims year-round with Golden Ram Aquatics which uses the pool.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at West Chester University the next four years! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, friends and family for all the support! Can’t wait to be a golden ram!”

Carozza is a NISCA All-American and the runner-up in the 100 fly at 2017 PIAA Girls’ AAA Swimming and Diving Championships, with a personal-best 54.46. She also scored fourth in the 100 free, also with a lifetime best (50.53). Carozza anchored the 11th-place West Chester East 400 free relay in 50.32, contributing to their 14th-place team finish in the girls’ meet.

In club swimming, Carozza capped off a successful high school and overall short-course season with a strong showing at Chambersburg Sectionals. There she placed fourth in both the 100 fly and 200 fly, dropping 2.3 seconds in the latter and qualifying for Winter Juniors.

Carozza will be a strong addition to the Golden Rams’ lineup. Her 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly times would have won 2017 PSAC titles (the 50 free with a pool record and the 100 fly with a conference meet record). Current sophomore Meghan Keithly won all three of those events last year; she also won the 200 fly, in which Carozza would have been runner-up. Carozza also would have scored in the A final of the 200 free, so she will have plenty of choices when she suits up for the Golden Rams.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 54.46

200 fly – 2:03.20

200 free – 1:52.26

100 free – 50.53

50 free – 23.29

