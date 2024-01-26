Texas at NC State 2024: Live Recap

NC State vs. Texas

Friday, January 26, 2024

Casey Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC

SCY

Dual Meet Format

Livestream Link (required ACC+ subscription)

Results on Meet Mobile as “NC State vs Texas”

The Texas Longhorn men and women are visiting the Tar Heel State this weekend, and their first stop is in Raleigh. Last weekend, the NC State men came out on top in an high-energy meet against their ACC rivals UVA, while the Wolfpack women lost to the top-ranked Cavaliers. It could be a similar story this weekend, as the NC State men look deeper than a Texas squad that’s lost a lot this year. On the women’s side, the Longhorns remain 2nd in our latest round of power rankings (men’s should be released soon), while NC State is ranked 9th.

The two teams faced off this weekend last year, albeit at Texas, and that meet was a rip-roaring affair that included nation-leading times, National Age Group records, school records, and exciting races. Hopefully we’ll be in store for more of the same this year.

Meet Mobile indicates that today’s event schedule will look a bit different than the typical dual meet lineup: there won’t be any stroke 200s, there will be a 1650 (men-only) instead of the 1000 free, and that may be at the end of the meet, and we’ll get to see three relays: the 200 medley, the 200 free, and the 400 free.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Top 3:

Texas ‘B’ – 1:34.24 NC State ‘A’ – 1:34.40 Texas ‘A’ – 1:35.14

Both teams are suiting up for this meet, and we got a humdinger of a race to kick off the night. Texas jumped out to an early lead and held off NC State anchor Katharine Berkoff, who split a fast 20.70 on the anchor leg, to win 1:34.24 to 1:34.40.

Texas already owns the 3rd-fastest time in the nation this season with a 1:34.14 from the Texas Invite, while NC State moves to #6 this season.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Top 3:

NC State ‘A” – 1:23.04 Texas ‘A’ – 1:24.41 Texas ‘B’ – 1:25.23

The Wolfpack men were just off their 1:22.87 midseason time, which ranks 3rd in the nation, as they won by over a second tonight. Aiden Hayes led off in 20.80, followed by Sam Hoover (23.56), Luke Miller (20.07), and Quentin McCarty (18.61).

Texas was ahead at the midway point, after Will Modglin led off in 21.08 and surprise swimmer Jake Foster went 23.11 on breast, before Nate Germonprez (20.79) and Camden Taylor (19.43) brought it home.

The big story may be Foster, who wasn’t expected to swim for the Longhorns collegiately this season.

Women’s 200 Free

Top 3:

Kelly Pash (Texas) – 1:42.88 Erin Gemmell (Texas) – 1:43.52 Annabel Crush (NC State) – 1:45.99

Kelly Pash was already the #3 swimmer in the country this season with her 1:42.64, and she was just off that time tonight as she won in 1:42.88.

Men’s 200 Free

Top 2:

Luke Hobson (Texas) – 1:31.88 Kacper Stokowski (NC State) – 1:32.91 Coby Carrozza (Texas) – 1:34.22

Defending NCAA champion Luke Hobson moved from #8 in the nation to #3 with a swift 1:31.88 win, breaking the NC State pool record. NC State’s Kacper Stokowski, who we don’t see swim this event as often, took 2nd in 1:32.91. That appears to be a personal best by well over a second for Stokowski, who normally swims back or fly.

Women’s 100 Fly

Top 3:

Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 50.39 Olivia Bray (Texas) – 50.90 Abby Arens (NC State) – 51.45

Longhorn Emma Sticklen broke the pool record with a super fast 50.39, just off her midseason time of 50.36, which ranks #2 in the nation. Fellow Longhorn Olivia Bray, who holds the #4 in the nation, was also under 51 at 50.90, followed by NC State’s Abby Arens (51.45).

Men’s 100 Fly

Women’s 100 Breast

Men’s 100 Breast

Women’s 500 Free

Women’s 500 Free

Women’s 200 Free Relay

Men’s 200 Free Relay

Women’s 100 Back

Men’s 100 Back

Women’s 400 Free Relay

Men’s 400 Free Relay

Men’s 1650 Free