Katharine Berkoff Swims 49.82 100 Backstroke, #2 Fastest Dual Meet Performer Of All-Time

January 26th, 2024 ACC, College

NC STATE VS. TEXAS

  • Friday, January 26, 2024
  • Casey Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC
  • SCY
  • Dual Meet Format
  • Livestream Link (required ACC+ subscription)
  • Results on Meet Mobile as “NC State vs Texas”

NC State vs. Texas Live Recap

NC State fifth-year Katharine Berkoff set a new pool record swimming a 49.82 in the 100 backstroke on Friday night. That swim makes her the 2nd fastest dual meet swimmer ever, sitting only behind Gretchen Walsh.

Last weekend, Walsh swam an NCAA-leading time of a 48.77 while leading off Virginia’s 400 medley relay. Walsh was unsuited. Tonight, Berkoff was suited up.

Berkoff is the former American Record holder in the event as she swam a 48.74 back at the 2022 Women’s NCAA Championships. Walsh broke Berkoff’s record last March swimming a 48.26 to win the 2023 NCAA title.

Prior to today, Berkoff’s fastest dual meet best time was a 50.83 which she swam earlier this season in October in a dual meet against NC State. Today’s swim was also a season best for Berkoff as she swam a 50.03 in the event at midseason.

So far this season, only Walsh and Berkoff have gone under the 50-second mark in the event.

Berkoff competed in a total of four events tonight, leading off the team’s 200 medley and freestyle relays, both of which events came before the 100 backstroke. She also anchored NC State’s 400 freestyle relay.

