Jake Foster Makes Surprise Return to NCAA Swimming With Nation-Leading Time

NC STATE VS. TEXAS

Friday, January 26, 2024

Casey Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC

SCY

Dual Meet Format

Livestream Link (required ACC+ subscription)

Results on Meet Mobile as “NC State vs Texas”

NC State vs. Texas live recap

Texas just called one of its big guns off the bench.

Graduate student Jake Foster made a surprising season debut for the Longhorns on Friday at NC State, clocking a personal-best 51.22 in the 100-yard breaststroke that ranks No. 1 in the NCAA this season. The 23-year-old shaved more than half a second off his previous-best 51.85 from last January’s matchup against the Wolfpack. Before today, Utah’s Jaek Horner led the college swimming world with a 51.32 from the Art Adamson Invitational last November.

Foster also posted a 23.11 breaststroke split on Texas’ runner-up 200 medley relay (1:24.41) in his return to NCAA action. He was just off what Will Chan split for the Longhorns at the 2023 NCAA Championships (22.99).

Foster’s reemergence on the Texas roster gives the Longhorns a much-needed boost in the wake of some costly departures. They lost three of their top four scorers between David Johnston (43 points), Carson Foster (42 points), and Caspar Corbeau (35 points), who opted instead to focus on LCM training during an Olympic year.

Foster was fifth-highest scorer for the Longhorns at NCAAs last season with 28 individual points, placing 7th in the 400 IM (3:40.03), 8th in the 200 IM (1:41.03), and 12th in the 200 breast (1:51.85) as a senior.

Foster then got accepted to UT Dell Medical School for last summer, but he deferred his enrollment one year to make a run at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He was initially expected to continue his career as a professional instead of using his fifth year at Texas this season.

While away from the NCAA scene, Foster captured TYR Pro Championship titles last July in the 100-meter breast (59.64) and 200 breast (2:08.23) in lifetime bests before winning the 100 breast (59.99) and 200 breast (2:10.71) at October’s Pan American Games.

The 2024 Olympic Trials will be the third of Foster’s career. He placed 42nd in the 200 breast as a 15-year-old in 2016 before placing 5th in the 400 IM, 6th in the 200 breast, and 10th in the 200 IM in 2021.

The 2023-24 campaign will be the last for longtime Texas head coach Eddie Reese, who is slated to retire after Trials.