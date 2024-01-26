Breaststroke Specialist Caleigh Stoddard Commits to University of Idaho (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Oklahoman breaststroke specialist Caleigh Stoddard has announced she will head west this fall to join the University of Idaho Vandals. Stoddard is currently a senior at Edmond North High School where she competes on the varsity swimming team and has served as captain for the past two years. Outside of the high school season, she trains with the American Energy Swim Club.

Stoddard has good momentum heading into her final high school state championships. Edmond North High School competes in the 6A division of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA). After winning the ‘B’ final of the 100 breast as a freshman (1:09.24), Stoddard made two consecutive ‘A’ final appearances placing 6th as a sophomore (1:09.65) and 3rd as a junior with a big step forward in her best time (1:07.63).

For her second event, she swam the 200 IM as a freshman (2:20.14, 10th) and a sophomore (12th, 2:22.73). Stoddard opted for the 500 free as a junior and it paid off. Throughout the season, she dropped over ten seconds culminating in 6th place finish at the OSSAA 6A State Champs.

It seems like Stoddard has made a shift back to the 200 IM, where she’s already made massive drops this season. She hit a bit of a plateau after 2021, but recently punched a best time of 2:14.61 at the 2024 Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Championship to record a runner-up finish. She also won the 100 breast (1:09.32) to help lead her team to a team conference title.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:07.63

200 breast – 2:29.52

200 IM – 2:14.61

500 free – 5:29.49

The University of Idaho is a Division I program and competes in Western Athletic Conference (WAC). The Vandals placed 7th of 11 teams at the 2023 WAC Championships. Stoddard still has some time to drop to get into conference scoring range and would have ranked as Idaho’s 7th and 8th fastest performer in the 100 breast and 200 breast respectively last season.

Outside of the pool, Stoddard excels in the classroom. She has been selected for the Oklahoma High School Honor Society for the past three years. Stoddard’s mother is also a swimmer, competing for the Mission Viejo Nadadores growing up and then competing for Northern Arizona University.

Stoddard joins Courtney Crawford, Jaidan Engle, Kaitley Hafer, Sienna Lefeber, Holly Lenarz, Marie Mason, Adelaide McRoberts, Rylie Moxham, Andie Wieber, and Charlie Zollinger in Idaho’s incoming class of 2024.

