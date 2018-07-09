Switkowski Wins Men’s 400 FR With 3:51 At Gainesville Sectional Day 3

2018 SZS SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 6-9th, 2018

O'Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

Hosted by Gator Swim Club







On the 3rd day of the Speedo Sectional in Gainesville, FL (search “Southern Zone South Sectional Championships” on MeetMobile for results), Jan Switkowski took the men’s 400 free with a 3:51.31, beating runner-up Khader Baqlah by 5.4 seconds. That time is only .74 seconds off Switkowski’s personal best of 3:50.57, which he set in 2016. Kensey McMahon took the women’s 400, posting a 4:16.07 t0 shave half a second off her best of 4:16.54.

With Caeleb Dressel scratching both the 50 fly and 50 free on day 3, the field was wide open. Switkowski also won the 50 fly, posting a 24.37 to out-touch Isaac Daivis (24.51). Enzo Martinez Scarpe took the men’s 50 free, touching in 23.07, just ahead of Khader Baqlah (23.27).

Isabel Ivey won the women’s 100 back, posting a 1:02.25. She was out pretty fast, hitting the 50 mark at 29.93, but lagged abit, coming home in 32.32. In prelims, Ivey posted a 1:01.63, just off her personal best of 1:01.36. Ivey also took the 200 IM, swimming a 2:17.47. She took the race out very quick, posting a 28.62 on the fly split, and 34.91 on backstroke for a 1:03.53 first 100.

Grace Redding took the women’s 50 fly in a very tight race. Redding posted a 27.32, touching just ahead of Talia Bates (27.40), and Letizia Bertelli (27.56).

Mark Szaranek won the men’s 200 IM with a 2:03.32, narrowly beating Grant Sanders, who came in at 2:03.55. Szaranek has been under 2 minutes already this season, swimming a 1:59.24 at the Commonwealth Games in April.