Shippensburg Men Announce 10 Members of 2018-19 Recruiting Class

Courtesy: SU Sports Information

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Head men’s swimming coach Tim Verge ’89 has confirmed the recruitment of 10 student-athletes who will attend Shippensburg University beginning in the 2018-19 fall semester. SU Swimming will begin its season upon its return to campus in late August.

“We are very, very excited about this incoming group of individuals,” Verge said. “They have had a lot of success and we think we will get a lot of help from them at the PSAC Championships.”

Verge added: “It is a large group which will provide more depth in many events than we’ve had in a while. I know our returning men are really thrilled about getting such a strong group to bring into the fold.”

The bios of the recruits are listed below:

2018-19 SU MEN’S SWIMMING RECRUITS:

Matt Bochanski │ Freshman • Breast/IM │ Havertown, Pa./Haverford

Haverford High School: Earned four varsity letters for the Fords under head coach Matt Stewart…competed at the club level with Lower Merion Aquatic Club for coach Kathryn McKeone…placed 12th at the PIAA State Championships in the 100-yard breaststroke as a senior…was a four-time District 1 Championships qualifier…recognized with All-Central League First Team honors as a junior and senior…was an honor-roll student.

About Bochanski: Full name is Matthew James Bochanski…is the son of Christopher and Melissa Bochanski…has two brothers, Nicholas and William, and a sister, Elizabeth.

Caleb Eveland │ Freshman • Fly/Back │ Shippensburg, Pa./Shippensburg Area

Shippensburg Area Senior High School: Earned four varsity letters for the Greyhounds under head coach Jeff Kaminski…competed for the Shippensburg Area Aquatic Club under Kaminski…placed ninth in the 100-yard butterfly and 11th in the 100-yard backstroke at the District 3 Class 2A Championships as a senior…also contributed to fifth-place team finishes on the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relay squads at the district championships…competed at the Mid-Penn Conference Championships in each season.

About Eveland: Full name is Caleb Paul Eveland…is the son of Joel and Rosezella Eveland…has a brother, Noah, and a sister, Emily.

Andrew Hale │ Freshman • Free/IM │ Springfield, Va./West Springfield

West Springfield High School: Earned four varsity letters for the Spartans under head coach Kristy Kellogg…competed at the club level with Mason Makos under coach Peter Ward…named MVP as a senior…was a two-year captain…finished second with his team’s 200-yard freestyle relay and seventh individually in the 100-yard freestyle at the Virginia State Championships as a senior…contributed to a second-place finish with his team’s 400-yard freestyle relay at the state championships as a junior, anchoring with a 45.8-second split…played a role on state qualifying teams and regional teams in his final three seasons…part of school-record squad in 400 freestyle relay…placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.52) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:09.24) and tenth in the 50-yard freestyle (21.70) at the Sport Fair Winter Classic…notched a 17th-place finish in the 100 IM (53.56) and a 29th-place finish in the 100 free (47.35) at the 2018 TYR ISCA Junior National Championship Cup…contributed to club records with Makos in 200 and 400 medley relay and as a sophomore in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke.

About Hale: Full name is Andrew Ronald Hale…is the son of Daniel and Michelle Hale.

Dawson Mohl │ Freshman • Free │ Leesport, Pa./Schuylkill Valley

Schuylkill Valley High School: Earned four varsity letters for the Panthers under head coach Kyle Campbell…placed eighth in the 500-yard freestyle as a senior at the 2018 PIAA 2A State Championships…finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:46.79) as a senior at the District III Championships…contributed to the victorious 400-yard freestyle relay (3:15.56) squad as a senior at the District III Championships and placed 13th with the relay at the state championships.

About Mohl: Full name is Dawson Nathanial Mohl…is the son of Ronald and Pricilla Mohl.

Vin Salvatore │ Freshman • Fly/IM/Breast │ Howell, N.J./Howell

Howell High School: Earned four varsity letters for the Rebels under head coaches Chelsea Lynch and Eric Farrington…competed at the club level for The Atlantic Club under Jenn Dettlinger and Denise Salvatore…finished as a 2018 EZ Sectionals Qualifier in the 100-yard butterfly (52.72), 200-yard butterfly (2:00.60), 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.38) and 400-yard IM (4:12.09)…also qualified for 2017 EZ Sectionals…was a four-time senior championship qualifier…placed second in the 2018 Monmouth County Championships in the 100-yard butterfly (53.15) and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.19)…finished as a four-time Monmouth County Championship Qualifier…also placed second in the 2018 Shore Conference Championships in the 100-yard butterfly (52.72) and 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.86)…earned All-Shore Conference Second Team honors in the 100-yard butterfly…competed as a 2018 NJSIAA Meet of Champions qualifier in the 100-yard butterfly…was an honor-roll student…also competed in cross country.

About Salvatore: Full name is Vincent E. Salvatore…is the son of Kevin Mark and Denise Salvatore…has two brothers, Marco Salvatore and Garrett Mark.

Christian Sawyer │ Freshman • Breast/IM │ Cranberry Township, Pa./Seneca Valley

Seneca Valley High School: Earned four varsity letters for the Raiders under head coach Brian Blackwell…competed at the club level with Seneca Valley Swim Club (SVSC) under Blackwell…qualified four years for the WPIAL Championships in the 100-yard breaststroke and three years for the WPIALs in the 200-yard IM…won a medal swimming the breaststroke leg of his school’s 200-yard medley relay…received All-State Honorable Mention with the 200-yard medley relay as a senior…was a four-year Scholar Athlete on the High Honor Roll. High School PRs: 1:00.29 in the 100-yard breaststroke, 2:02.59 in the 200-yard IM and 2:14.23 in the 200-yard breaststroke.

About Sawyer: Full name is Christian Robert Sawyer…is the son of Dan and Sally Sawyer…has a sister, Edie…is a cousin of the Wiechelts (Suzy ’09, swimming; Tom ’13, wrestling; Katie ’13, track & field) who are SU student-athlete alums.

Austin Sheppard │ Freshman • Back/Free │ Mercersburg, Pa./James Buchanan

James Buchanan High School: Earned four varsity letters for the Rockets under head coach Shellie Viertz…competed for Mercersburg Area Swim Club under Justin Poffenberger…placed eighth in the 100-yard backstroke at the District 3 Championships…enrolled in the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS)…was a member of the Super Honor Roll.

About Sheppard: Full name is Austin Michael Sheppard…is the son of Brad Kipe and Stacy Sheppard…has a sister, Skylee Burget.

Pearse Stephens │ Freshman • Free │ Maple Glen, Pa./Hatboro-Horsham

Hatboro-Horsham High School: Earned four varsity letters for the Hatters under head coach Kip Emig…qualified for District 1 Championships in all four of his competitive seasons.

About Stephens: Full name is Randal Pearse Stephens…is the son of Charles and Carmel Stephens.

Dalton Will │ Freshman • Fly/Back │ Harrisburg, Pa./Central Dauphin

Central Dauphin High School: Earned three varsity letters for the Rams under head coach John Kessler…competed at the club level with Koons Piranhas for coach Erica Baylor…finished a two-time district medalist…participated in the Junior Olympics in 2012…was an honor-roll student as a senior.

About Will: Full name is Dalton H. Will…is the son of Charles and Tammi Will…has a brother, Joseph, and a sister, Alanis.

Trevor Woolwine │ Freshman • Fly │ Mohnton, Pa./Governor Mifflin

Governor Mifflin High School: Earned four varsity letters for the Mustangs under head coach Brady Stauffer ’92, SU Hall of Famer and NCAA National Champion…won the 2017 Central Penn League Championship in the 100-yard butterfly…competed in the PIAA State Championships as a senior…qualified four times for the District III Championships…posted four Top 8 finishes at the district championships, including a pair of third-place finishes…received All-Central Penn League honors in all four of his seasons…was a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish National Honor Society…also played baseball and water polo.

About Woolwine: Full name is Trevor Ryan Woolwine…is the son of Ryan and Beth Woolwine…has a brother, Mason, and a sister, Alena.