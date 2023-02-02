SwimSwam’s Top 100 For 2023: Men’s #20-11

After the action-packed year that was 2022, we’re gearing up for another exciting year over here at SwimSwam, and part of that is releasing our third annual Top 100 list—check out last year’s rankings here.

We’ve taken a more statistically-driven approach this year, while also taking into account things such as potential, World Championship medal opportunities, injuries, and versatility. Long course is weighted significantly more than short course, though performance potential in both formats is taken into account.

We’ll be breaking down the top 100 into multiple installments, so keep an eye out as they’re released.

These lists are, by nature, subjective. If you disagree, leave your thoughts/ranks in the comments.

Men’s Rankings:

#20: Hwang Sunwoo, South Korea – Alongside David Popovici, Hwang represents the next generation of male freestyle swimming. At 18, he dropped a World Junior Record of 1:44.62 in the prelims of the Tokyo Olympics, and then showed he’s not afraid to put all of his chips on the table in the final, leading the field by more than seven-tenths through the 150 before fading and placing seventh. Hwang also finished fifth in the 100 free in his Olympic debut, clocking an Asian Record of 47.56 in the semis, and then at the 2022 World Championships, made good on the experience he accrued in Tokyo by winning silver in the 200 free in a PB of 1:44.47. The South Korean native wasn’t at his best in the 100 free and missed the final in 11th, finishing the year ranked 18th in the world (48.07) while sitting second in the 200 free behind Popovici. Now 19, Hwang closed the year off with a bang at the Short Course World Championships in December, winning gold in the 200 free with the third-fastest time ever, 1:39.72. Although Popovici’s the clear #1 in the 200 free, Hwang has established himself as the second-best in the world, and he’s also capable of being in the mix in the 100 free.

#19: Florian Wellbrock, Germany – Wellbrock failed to win gold in either the 800 or 1500 free at the 2022 World Championships, but did show signs of improvement as the ultra-elite men’s distance scene continues to get faster. The German native, who won the 2019 world title in the 1500 and then claimed bronze in the event in Tokyo, swam 14:36-something in the mile for the fourth time in Budapest, claiming bronze as Gregorio Paltrinieri delivered the second-fastest swim in history for gold (14:32.80). In the 800 free, Wellbrock dropped more than two seconds to earn silver in Budapest behind Bobby Finke, clocking 7:39.63 to become the eighth man sub-7:40 in the event’s history. Wellbrock, 25, could realistically win gold in the 800 and 1500 free at Worlds this year. He could also miss the podium in both, that’s how close he, Paltrinieri, Finke, Mykhailo Romanchuk and maybe even Lukas Martens are right now. Wellbrock is also one of the world’s best open water swimmers, winning 10k gold in Tokyo and then claiming the 5k in Budapest.

#18: Duncan Scott, Great Britain – It was a quiet 2022 for Scott, as he pulled out of the World Championships after coming down with COVID and having difficulty bouncing back quickly, and he also sat out of the European Championships. The 25-year-old Scottish native did put on an impressive display at the Commonwealth Games, racing 13 times over six days and walking away with six medals. That included individual gold in the 200 free (1:45.02) and 200 IM (1:56.88), as he finished the year ranked fifth in the world in the former, and in the latter, he swam a time of 1:56.08 at the British Trials in April to rank fourth. Scott also set a British Record of 4:09.18 in the 400 IM early in the year, good for sixth in the world. Amidst the heavy workload at the Commonwealth Games, Scott was able to pull out a 1:44.4 200 free relay split to help put Scotland on the podium. While some may have written Scott off after the emergence of David Popovici and Leon Marchand last year, he’s still a medal contender in at least two, probably three events at the World Championships. The fact that he ranked in the world’s top-six last year in three races despite withdrawing from Budapest speaks volumes.

#17: Nic Fink, USA – Fink has been on fire for the last two years, and after lighting things up in short course meters in late 2021, his momentum carried over into the long course pool last year as he won four medals in Budapest. That included snagging individual gold in the 50 breast in an American Record of 26.45, and he also claimed bronze in the 100 breast, with his time of 58.37 ranking him #2 in the world for the year. The 29-year-old also dropped a pair of 57.86 relay splits in Budapest, and finished fifth in the 200 breast (2:09.05). After the 200 was the event in which he qualified for the U.S. Olympic team in 2021, Fink has trended more towards the sprints in the time since—at least in long course, as he only ranked 13th in the world last year in the 200. In short course, Fink successfully defended his world title in the 50 breast in Melbourne adding another gold in the 100 breast and taking second to Daiya Seto with a PB of 2:01.60 in the 200 breast. Fink also had sub-25 and sub-55 relay splits for the U.S., showing unmatched value. Given what he did in Melbourne, there appears to be no slowing down this late-career resurgence from Fink, who will be in the gold medal conversation in two events in Fukuoka.

#16: Arno Kamminga, Netherlands – Kamminga may lay claim to being the best all-around male breaststroker in the world right now. He’s one of the two men who have broken 58 seconds in the 100 breast, and one of just six who have been sub-2:07 in the 200 breast. That ability led Kamminga to a pair of silver medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games, but 2022 didn’t go as planned as the Dutchman dealt with a series of health issues. Kamminga still won silver in the 100 breast at the World Championships in 58.62, and was actually a bit faster at 58.52 in February to rank fourth in the world, but he pulled out of Budapest after the 200 breast prelims. However, his time of 2:08.22 from April still ranked him sixth in the world, and if he’s back at full strength, it’s hard not to slot him in as a favorite to medal in both the 100 and 200 in Fukuoka. Kamminga has already been 58.90 in the 100 breast this season, ranking first in the world by a full second for 2022-23, putting him back on track for a big year.

#15: Shaine Casas, USA – It’s a little bit hard to believe, but Casas ranked top-six in the world in five different events last year, and yet, he only qualified to swim one individual race at the 2022 World Championships. Casas won bronze in the 200 back in Budapest (1:55.35), but really exploded one month later at U.S. Nationals in Irvine, firing off a 1:55.24 200 IM to rank second in the world and 50.40 in the 100 fly to rank third. In the time between Worlds and Nationals, he also went 52.51 in the 100 back at a Sectionals meet in Austin, ranking him sixth in the world. The 23-year-old also blasted to a time of 24.00 in the 50 back at the U.S. Trials in April, a swim that ranked him #4 all-time, but #3 on the day behind new world record holder Hunter Armstrong and the now world champion Justin Ress. In the back half of the year, Casas tore up the FINA World Cup and then won four medals at SC Worlds. If he can narrow in his event focus this year, Casas should be able to make multiple trips to the podium in Fukuoka, but it remains to be seen which races he’ll drop and which he’ll key in on.

#14: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – An unstoppable force for six straight years, 2022 marked the first real setback in Peaty’s career since he broke out in 2015. After winning Olympic gold in 2016, Peaty became the first swimmer sub-26 in the 50 breast in 2017, completed “Project 56” by becoming the first man under 57 seconds in the 100 breast in 2019, and then successfully defended his Olympic title in 2021. Last year, a foot injury sidelined him from the World Championships, meaning his run of three consecutive world titles in the 50 and 100 came to an unceremonious end. The now 28-year-old Brit then showed up at the Commonwealth Games well off top form, shockingly missing the podium in the 100 breast before bouncing back and winning the 50 on home soil. Peaty still finished 2022 ranked fourth in the 100 breast (58.58) and seventh in the 50 breast (26.76) despite it being a relatively rough one for him, and he finished things out by getting on the podium at SC Worlds in the 100 breast. Seemingly as motivated as ever, no one would be surprised to see Peaty return to the top of the mountain in the 50 and 100 breast this summer.

#13: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – Martinenghi was the top male sprint breaststroker on the planet last year, winning the world title in Budapest in a time of 58.26, ranking him #1 in the world for 2022. The Italian then matched that time at the European Championships, showing impressive consistency as he broke 59 seconds a total of six times for the year. Martinenghi also ranked #1 in the world last year in the 50 breast, hitting a gold medal-winning time of 26.33 at Euros, though he was edged out by .03 and settled for silver at Worlds behind Nic Fink. Martinenghi continued his strong year at SC Worlds, taking silver in the 50 and 100, once again behind Fink. Given that he’s just 23, Martinenghi could have more time drops coming this year and will challenge for world titles in both the 50 and 100 breast. If Adam Peaty is on his game, the 100 breast is his, but in the 50, even if Peaty is firing on all cylinders, Martinenghi would still have an outside shot at gold. Ultimately, between Fink, Peaty and Martinenghi (and Arno Kamminga in the 100), the men’s 50/100 breaststroke landscape is tough to predict this year. It should be close, and as the world #1 in both races last year, Martinenghi leads the pack.

#12: Bobby Finke, USA – Some may not realize that Finke was actually significantly faster at the 2022 World Championships than he was the previous summer at the Olympic Games, it just felt as though he didn’t match the impossible high of winning two upset Olympic gold medals since he fell to silver in the 1500 free in Budapest. Finke dropped from 7:41.87 to 7:39.36 en route to winning the world title in the 800 free, out-dueling Florian Wellbrock for gold, while in the 1500, Gregorio Paltrinieri attacked the race from the get-go and opened up a big lead, roaring to gold with the second-fastest swim ever in 14:32.80. Finke once again out-kicked Wellbrock, claiming silver in 14:36.70 to mark a near three-second drop from his winning time in Tokyo (14:39.65). The 23-year-old will be a gold medal contender in both races for a long time, and he’s also elite in the 400 IM, ranking ninth in 2022 with his time of 4:10.57 from U.S. Trials. Paltrinieri got the better of him last year in the mile. We’ll see if Finke can answer this year. If and when Paltrinieri attacks early, can and/or will Finke go with him?

#11: Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia – Stubblety-Cook is in the unique position of being incredibly dominant in one event, and yet, not really a threat to sniff the podium in any other races individually. Last year, the now 24-year-old Aussie broke the world record in the men’s 200 breaststroke (2:05.95) and won titles at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games. The second-fastest swimmer last year was nearly two seconds back of him, and in the World final, he added over a second to his world record from the month prior and still won by 1.31 seconds. In the 100 breast, Stubblety-Cook set a best time of 59.51 in Budapest, qualifying for the final where he ultimately placed seventh and ranked 14th in the world. Now the owner of three of the four-fastest swims ever, Stubblety-Cook is the man to beat in the 200 breast this year.