Duncan Scott Pulls Out Of Worlds Due To Post-COVID Training Struggles

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)

Budapest, Hungary

Duna Arena

LCM (50-meter format)

British swimmer Duncan Scott announced via Instagram today that he would be pulling out of the 2022 FINA World Championships, which are set to begin this Saturday. He cited troubles with high-intensity training after returning from his recent COVID-19 diagnosis as a reason why, and he wanted to prioritize his health first.

😩 Gutted 😩

I’ve decided to pull out from the World champs that start this week! Absolutely devastated 😔 Since returning from covid I’ve been really struggling with high intensity! Now it’s time to put my health first and focus on recovery 🙌🏼

According to UCLA health, it is recommended that people recovering from COVID-19 should wait two weeks before resuming exercise. Scott’s diagnosis was on June 1, two weeks and three days before the start of Worlds.

As the defending Olympic silver medalist in the 200 free and 200 IM, as well as being a part of Great Britain’s silver-medal winning 4×100 medley relay and their gold medal-winning 4×200 free relay, Scott was a heavy medal favorite at Worlds in multiple events. He held the top time in the world in the 200 IM (1:56.08), the second-fastest time in the 400 IM (4:09.18), and the fourth-fastest time in the 200 free (1:45.54).

Scott’s absence is likely to do damage on multiple British relays. He most likely would have swam the freestyle portion of the 4×100 medley relay, as he has been as fast as 46.14 on anchor. However, the Brits still have Lewis Burras to replace him, a swimmer who had a breakout meet at British trials and clocked a 47.88 in the 100 free. Great Britain’s medley relay was already not looking great in the absence of Adam Peaty, but their 4×200 free relay would have been a heavy favorite to win if Scott had been swimming. Scott delivered a 1:43.45 anchor split on this relay last year to help his country win Olympic gold, and him not being there leaves them much more vulnerable for an upset.

The upcoming Commonwealth Games and European championships later this summer give Scott two more opportunities to compete at an international stage this year.

With him pulling out of Worlds, Scott joins a long line of Olympic medalists that won’t be competing at Worlds, including Peaty, Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon, Pernille Blume, Evgeny Rylov, Kliment Kolesnikov, Jack McLoughlin, and more.