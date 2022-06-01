Duncan Scott Tests Positive for COVID 17 Days Before World Championships

British swimming superstar Duncan Scott has contracted COVID-19, he posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday morning.

Now more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic’s grip on the world, anecdotal evidence suggests that many, if not most, elite swimmers have had a COVID-19 infection at least once, and the current predominant Omicron strain generally causes less severe symptoms than its predecessors, especially for vaccinated individuals.

But the timing of the infection just 17 days before the start of the 2022 World Championships is less-than-ideal for Scott, who is a contender for a number of medals in Budapest.

Current guidelines in the UK advises those infected with COVID-19 to “try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for 5 days” and to avoid meeting people at higher risk from COVID-19 for 10 days. The current guidelines in the UK are not requirements, though, and

“3 weeks out from worlds isn’t ideal but we’ll make it work,” Scott said of his infection.

Scott is one of 23 pool swimmers who were chosen to represent Great Britain at the World Championships.

At last summer’s Olympic Games, Scott became the first British Olympian to win four medals in a single games, taking gold as part of the British 800 free relay, and silvers in the 200 free, 200 IM, and 400 medley relay. At Britain’s selection trials in April, he also broke the British Record in the 400 IM with a 4:09.18. That time would have won gold at last summer’s Olympic Games.

The UK has not seen the early-summer rise in COVID-19 infections that much of the world, including the United States, has faced, though the increasing availability of at-home testing kits skews data. The country is currently reporting about 8 new infections per 100,000 population, which is about 2% of the peak infections rate around the new year. The country also reports about 67 daily deaths from COVID-19 infection over the last week.