Brown Women’s Swimming & Diving Adds 11 to the Class of 2026

Courtesy: Brown Athletics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Women’s Swimming & Diving program is adding nine swimmers and two divers to the team for the Class of 2026, head coach Kate Kovenock announced on Thursday, April 7.

“We’re welcoming an exciting group of student-athletes to the Brown University community this coming fall. The coaching staff and current team are in the process of building something special here and this class has the potential to be an important part of our next step,” said Kovenock. “It’s important to note that our excitement about the class of 2026 reaches beyond their collective athletic and academic abilities. Niko Fantakis , our assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, did a wonderful job identifying individuals who connected with the values of our program as well as the University itself.”

SUMNER CHMIELEWSKI

Hometown: Sarasota, FL

High School: Sarasota High School (Coaches Andrew Eckhart and Sherwood Watts)

Club Team: SRQ Tsunami Swim Team (Coaches Ira Klien and Chris Daly)

Top Times: 400 Individual Medley – 4:14.76

500 Freestyle – 4:50.88

1000 Freestyle – 10:00.35

200 Butterfly – 2:02.15

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown due to the many opportunities the college has to offer both academically and athletically. Although I was not able to have an official visit, the coaching staff and team members gave me incredible insight into life on College Hill. I am so excited to be spending the next four years in such a driven environment, surrounded by the talented BWSD team. Go Bruno!”

KELLY DOLCE

Hometown: Darien, CT

High School: Darien High School

Club Team: Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club

(Coaches Jamie Barone, Brennan Morris, Igor Vulesevic, Doug Lennox, & Aaron Montgomery)

Top Times: 50 Freestyle – 23.58

100 Freestyle – 50.50

200 Freestyle – 1:49.54

100 Backstroke – 55.89

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown because of the amazing coaching staff, welcoming team, and strong academic achievements. The open curriculum greatly interested me and I realized that I could challenge myself both within the pool and the classroom!”

MARGOT GIBBONS

Hometown: Menlo Park, CA

High School: Sacred Heart Preparatory (Coaches Jamie Frank & Kevin Morris)

Club Team: Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (Coach Jane Worden)

Top Times: 200 Freestyle – 1:49.96

500 Freestyle – 4:53.59

Why Brown?: “A few things in particular drew me to Brown. As a student-athlete, I wanted to join a highly ambitious and supportive team with outstanding coaches. I loved the flexibility afforded by the Open Curriculum to pursue a range of academic interests. Most of all, I chose Brown because I can be fully engaged in the university community while competing in the pool. Go Bruno!”

KAITLYN HOLMES

Hometown: Darien, CT

High School: Darien High School

Club Team: Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club

(Coaches ​​Brennan Morris, Jamie Barone, Igor Vulesevic, Aaron Montgomery, and Doug Lennox)

Top Times: 100 Breaststroke – 1:02.51

200 Breaststroke – 2:15.27

200 Individual Medley – 2:03.56

400 Individual Medley – 4:22.53

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown because of the welcoming team environment, extremely supportive coaches, and the many academic and athletic opportunities that Brown has to offer. As soon as I stepped onto the campus, I felt like I was at home. I am beyond excited to be a part of such an amazing family for the next four years. Go Bruno!!”

YVONNE JIA

Hometown: Minnetonka, MN

High School: Breck School

Club Team: Edina Swim Club (Coach Jeff Rodriguez)

Top Times: 100 Freestyle – 50.84

100 Butterfly – 54.75

200 Butterfly – 2:01.91

200 Individual Medley – 2:02.06

400 Individual Medley – 4:19.25

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown because it is the place I see myself thriving academically, socially, and athletically. BWSD has shown time and time again that they prioritize and intertwine a fun and healthy team culture with their training, and I am so excited to be able to experience that next year.”

BOWIE KRAWCZYK

Hometown: San Diego, CA

High School: Cathedral Catholic High School

Club Team: Mission Viejo Nadadores (Coach John Applemen)

Top Scores: 1 Meter – 349.85

3 Meter – 361.60

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown because of the people. Of course, I fell in love with the incredible academics and beautiful campus, but what truly pulled me in was the comfort and support I felt from both the coaches and the entire BWSD team. I am excited to receive a college education with such passionate and inspirational people, who will be there for me not only for the next four years, but for the rest of my life. Go Bruno!

MOLLY LEUBNER

Hometown: Oswego, IL

High School: Oswego High School (Coach Deryl Leubner)

Club Team: FMC Aquatics (Coach Dave Krotiak)

Top Times: 50 Freestyle – 23.23

100 Freestyle – 50.85

Why Brown?: “Possibly the most important thing that helped me to solidify my decision to choose Brown was the support that I felt from both the team and the coaching staff. Despite recruiting in an unconventional year, I felt valued as an athlete, a student, and a person. The loving, supportive atmosphere that the team projects reminds me every day that I could not have made a better decision for myself or for my college experience. Go Bruno!”

MORGAN LUKINAC

Hometown: Boulder, CO

High School: Fairview High School

Club Team: Elevation Aquatics (Coach Eric Stefanski)

Top Times: 50 Freestyle – 22.74

100 Freestyle – 50.19

200 Freestyle – 1:49.13

Why Brown?: “After looking at larger schools, I realized that Brown was the perfect size for me. I am so excited to experience the East Coast because I have never lived there before. All the upperclassmen I talked to were so kind and enthusiastic while helping me with my recruiting process. I love Coach Kate and Niko as well as the amazing pool. Go Bruno!”

ISABELLE SHAPIRO

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

High School: Marlborough High School (Coach Peter Lambert)

Club Team: Team Santa Monica (Coach Mohammad Khadembashi)

Top Times: 100 Backstroke – 54.42

200 Backstroke – 1:56.96

400 Individual Medley – 4:25.90

500 Freestyle – 4:58.01

Why Brown?: “I wanted the ability to explore many different subjects in college, and Brown’s Open Curriculum gave me that freedom. Every Brown student, alum, and coach that I spoke with had nothing but positive things to say about the Brown community. They made the decision to choose Brown extremely easy!”

ELENA YEH

Hometown: South Pasadena, CA

High School: Maranatha High School

Club Team: Trojan Dive Club

(Coaches Scott Reich, Isabell Saakian, Ivan Bondarenko, Frances Jobes, Tory Trowbridge, Ryan King, Hongping Li, Deliang Li)

Top Scores: 1 Meter – 535.35

3 Meter – 431.30

Why Brown?: “I love Brown for its creative culture, as well as how passionate and determined students are in everything that they set their mind to. I wanted to join a community that was welcoming and could help facilitate my diverse goals in life in both athletics and academics. Bonding with coaches, current athletes, and future athletes that were not even in the same sport as mine made me feel that I could really build a home at Brown. I love this school’s interdisciplinary approach, and I know that with the support of my college community, I can achieve a perfect balance between sports and school. I can’t wait to begin my journey at Brown!”

CATHERINE YU

Hometown: Kirkland, WA

High School: Tesla STEM High School

Club Team: Bellevue Club Swim Team (Coaches Abi Liu and Ash Milad)

Top Times: 100 Breaststroke – 1:00.93

200 Breaststroke – 2:11.99

200 Individual Medley – 2:02.42

400 Individual Medley – 4:22.32

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown for its combination of academic rigor and exceptional athletics program. After talking to several team members, I instantly knew that I wanted to be a part of the Brown community and contribute to building a positive, unique atmosphere. I’m so excited to further pursue my academic and athletic interests at Brown!”