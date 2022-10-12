Still Eyeing Melbourne, Kamminga On The Mend From Series Of Illnesses

2022 CZECH CUP – PILSEN SPRINTS

Friday, October 14th – Sunday, October 16th

Pilsen, Czech Republic

SCM (25m)

Results

Livestream

After taking two silver medals at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands appeared primed to keep his hardware-reaping streak alive. Kamminga competed at both this year’s World Championships and the European Championships, however, due to illness, things did not go exactly according to plan.

In Budapest, the 26-year-old ace did snag the silver in the 100m breaststroke race, clocking a time of 58.62 to score runner-up status behind winner Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy. However, Kamminga wound up pulling out of the 200m breaststroke semi-finals at those World Championships due to illness.

The story was similar in Rome at the European Championships. Kamminga missed the podium in the 100m event, placing 7th in a time of 59.68. That result was nearly 2 seconds off of his lifetime best, a mark of 57.80 swum at the 2020 Olympic Games that made him the only man not named Adam Peaty to ever have delved into sub-58 second territory in the 1breast.

Kamminga then withdrew from the 200m breast in Rome as well, leaving the Dutchman to watch British swimmer James Wilby bag the gold.

Flashforward to now and Kamminga was originally expected to race this weekend in the Czech Republic, but his name ultimately was absent once the start lists were published.

When asked why he is not competing at the Pilsen Sprints, Kamminga told SwimSwam, “I’ve been struggling with my health the last few months. I’ve been sick on and off for some time, so I’m now taking the time to fully recover and get back stronger.”

Kamminga said he did contract COVID-19 after Budapest and after that, it’s been a series of colds.

“I’m taking all the time I need now, but I’m back in the water and more hungry than ever. I just have to take things slow.”

The breaststroking ace said he is indeed still targeting this year’s FINA Short Course World Championships in Melbourne this December, although his focus is on getting back to being 100%.

“Health comes first”, he said.