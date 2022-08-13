Top Seed Arno Kamminga Pulls Out of 200 Breast Prelims at European Championships

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Top seed Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands did not swim in prelims of the men’s 200 breast this morning at the 2022 European Championships in Rome. Kamminga was the top seed coming into the meet, entering at a speedy 2:07.01, which he swam at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to win Silver. His personal best comes in at 2:06.85, a time which he swam in December of 2020 and makes him the #6 performer all-time in the event.

SwimSwam has not yet been able to confirm the reason for Kamminga’s absence from the race this morning. We will update once we’re able to gain some clarity on why Kamminga pulled out of the race, and if he’ll be pulling out of the rest of his races at these Championships as well.

Kamminga had to pull out of semifinals of the 200 breast at the World Championships earlier this summer due to an illness. He ultimately ended up pulling out of the rest of the World Championships due to that illness as well.

His absence does come after something of a disappointing performance in finals of the men’s 100 breast last night. The #2 performer in history in the event, Kamminga took 7th in finals last night, swimming a 59.68. That time comes in nearly 2 seconds off Kamminga’s personal best of 57.80, which he swam at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer. The swim was his slowest of the 3 phases of the 100 breast, but not by a huge margin. He swam a 59.32 in prelims on Thursday morning, then lowered that time a tick to 59.29 in semifinals on Thursday night.