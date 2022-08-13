2022 European Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Day 3 Prelims Events:

Women’s 200 freestyle

Men’s 100 butterfly

Women’s 50 backstroke

Men’s 200 breaststroke

Women’s 400 IM

Women’s 4×100 freestyle relay

The 3rd prelims session of the 2022 European Championships will feature heats of the women’s 200 free, men’s 1o0 fly, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 breast, women’s 400 IM, and women’s 4×100 free relay. The women’s 400 IM will be one of the most thrilling races of the day, featuring two great European veterans in the event. Hungarian Katinka Hosszu, 33, is the World Record holder in the event (4:26.36) and enters as the top seed today (4:34.76). Hosszu, one of the greatest and most decorated women’s swimmers in history, has won 4 European Championships Gold medals in the LCM 400 IM, and will be chasing #5 today. That journey begins this morning.

The 400 IM also features Spain’s Mireia Belmonte, who comes in as the #2 seed and is also one of the fastest performers all-time in the event. 31, Belmonte won Silver in the 400 IM at the 2014 LC European Champs, but hasn’t won a Euros medal in the event since.

We’ll also see Hungarian Kristof Milak in the men’s 100 fly, where he is the top seed and the favorite by a wide margin. Milak is the #2 performer all-time in the event and the European Record holder. Though Milak has spoken about really focusing on his freestyle races at these Championships, he’s a one-of-a-kind flyer who could pull away from a field at any time.

Great Britain’s Freya Anderson leads the women’s 200 free seeds with the 1:56.05 she swam at the World Championships in June. It will be interesting to see how Netherlands’ Marrit Steenbergen performs in the event individually after swimming a 1:56.26 split on the anchor of the Dutch 4×200 free relay on Thursday night.

European Record holder Kira Toussaint (NED) enters as the top seed in the women’s 50 back (27.22). We’ll see Toussaint face off against the threat of France’s Analia Pigree, who swam her lifetime best of 27.29 earlier this year.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 2009 World Championships

(ITA) – 2009 World Championships European Championship Record: 1:54.95, Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) – 2018

(FRA) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Barbora Seemanova (CZE), 1:56.27

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Battling steady rainfall, the women in the 200 free this morning were a bit sluggish, with only 5 swimmers breaking 2:00 and none under 1:59. It was Germany’s Isabel Gose who posted the top time, winning the final heat in 1:59.17. Gose showed off her endurance this morning, splitting 28.34, 30.00, 30.82, and 30.01 by 50.

Top seeded Freya Anderson out of Great Britain put together a relaxed 2:00.14 for the 8th fastest time of the morning. The swim comes in 4 seconds slower than Anderson’s lifetime best, which she swam at the World Championships in June.

Janaj Segel (Slovenia) had a nice swim this morning, taking heat 2 in 1:59.48 to finish 2nd overall. 100 free champion Marrit Steenbergen also advanced, touching in 2:00.01 to take 6th overall.

Italy was once again subject to the rules that limit each country to just 2 athletes who can advance out of prelims.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 49.50, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2019

European Record: 49.68, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2022

(HUN) – 2022 European Championship Record: 50.18, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2021

(HUN) – 2021 2020 European Champion: Kristof Milak (HUN), 50.18

Top 16 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018)

European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint , NED (2021)

, NED (2021) European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021)

2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36

Top 16 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) – 2022 Australian Trials

European Record: 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2019 World Championships

(RUS) – 2019 World Championships European Championships Record: 2:06.80, Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2018

(RUS) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:06.99

Top 16 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – HEATS

World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016 Olympic Games

(HUN) – 2016 Olympic Games European Championship Record: 4:30.90, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016

(HUN) – 2016 2020 European Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 4:34.76

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 4X100 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS

World Record: 3:29.69, Australia – 2021 Olympic Games

European Record: 3:31.72, Netherlands – 2009 World Championships

European Championship Record: 3:33.62, Netherlands – 2008

2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:34.17

Top 8 Qualifiers: