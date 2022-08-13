Gabriel Lopes Smashes Portuguese Record By Over a Second in Men’s 200 Breast

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) – 2022 Australian Trials

European Record: 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2019 World Championships

(RUS) – 2019 World Championships European Championships Record: 2:06.80, Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2018

(RUS) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:06.99

Top 16 Qualifiers:

In prelims of the men’s 200 breast this morning at the 2022 European Championships in Rome, Portugal’s Gabriel Lopes crushed the Portuguese National Record. Lopes roared to a massive new lifetime best of 2:11.92, blowing away his previous best of 2:13.69, which he had just set in early July of this year. Additionally, Lopes smashed the Portuguese Record in the event, which had stood at 2:13.21 from Carlos Almeida at the 2013 World Championships.

To take down the 9-year-old record, Lopes took his race out fast, splitting 29.80 on the first 50, which was the 3rd fastest split on the 1st 50 in this field. He was then very strong on the middle 100 of the race, splitting 33.36 on the 2nd 50 and 33.80 on the 3rd 50. He fell off a bit coming home, splitting 34.96 on the final 50.

Lopes’ performance tonight marks the 3rd event in which a Portuguese National Record has fallen already at these Championships. On the first 2 days of the Championships, fellow countryman Diogo Matos Ribeiro broke both the 50 fly and 100 free records. Moreover, Portugal has been performing exceedingly well this entire year. In total, Portuguese Records have fallen in 15 LCM events so far in 2022, including 6 relays. With 4 days left at these European Championships, there’s a chance we may see that number increase even more.