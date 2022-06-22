Arno Kamminga Scratches 200 Breaststroke Semi-Final due to Illness

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

For a second day in a row, a swimmer was originally on the starting list for finals but a revised sheet has revealed a swimmer has scratched. Today Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands has scratched the men’s 200 breaststroke semifinal. SwimSwam has been informed it is due to “illness”.

Update: SwimSwam has been informed that Kamminga is out of the rest of the meet.

Revised Start List

Kamminga competed in the heats of the 200 breaststroke finishing 10th with a time of 2:10.33. He was out in a 1:02.84 at the 100 mark and came back in a 1:07.49.

Kamminga won silver in the men’s 100 breaststroke earlier in the meet swimming a time of 58.62 in finals.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, he won silver in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke. In Tokyo, he swam a time of 2:07.01 to finish for silver. He holds a best time of 2:06.85 from December 2020.

With Kamminga’s scratch, 17th place finisher Amro Al-Wir of Jordan has moved into lane 8 of the first semi-final. Al-Wir swam a time of 2:11.99 this morning.

The 100 breaststroke was Kamminga’s last individual event of the meet. The men’s 4×100 medley relay is scheduled for Saturday, the last day of the meet.