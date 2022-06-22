Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arno Kamminga Scratches 200 Breaststroke Semi-Final due to Illness

Comments: 12

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

For a second day in a row, a swimmer was originally on the starting list for finals but a revised sheet has revealed a swimmer has scratched. Today Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands has scratched the men’s 200 breaststroke semifinal. SwimSwam has been informed it is due to “illness”.

Update: SwimSwam has been informed that Kamminga is out of the rest of the meet.

Revised Start List 

Kamminga competed in the heats of the 200 breaststroke finishing 10th with a time of 2:10.33. He was out in a 1:02.84 at the 100 mark and came back in a 1:07.49.

Kamminga won silver in the men’s 100 breaststroke earlier in the meet swimming a time of 58.62 in finals.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, he won silver in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke. In Tokyo, he swam a time of 2:07.01 to finish for silver. He holds a best time of 2:06.85 from December 2020.

With Kamminga’s scratch, 17th place finisher Amro Al-Wir of Jordan has moved into lane 8 of the first semi-final. Al-Wir swam a time of 2:11.99 this morning.

The 100 breaststroke was Kamminga’s last individual event of the meet. The men’s 4×100 medley relay is scheduled for Saturday, the last day of the meet.

In This Story

12
Cate
38 minutes ago

Take care of yourself, Arno.

0
0
Reply
Greg
1 hour ago

Another "non-covid" illness. Weird

5
-1
Reply
Gen D
Reply to  Greg
43 minutes ago

the thing is, wearing masks for covid also protected against all the other viruses and illnesses. no more masks = more of every kind of illness…

1
0
Reply
Cate
Reply to  Greg
42 minutes ago

Not really. People DO get sick, especially if they're on the road.

1
0
Reply
Jackman
1 hour ago

Arno? No
Amro? Yes

6
0
Reply
Jacob Whittle 46.90 in Paris
1 hour ago

This is an all timer, people were saying before the meet if Peaty was here Kamminga would beat him then he goes and loses the 100 and scratches his best event, I'm crying, Prince Peaty OBE reigns supreme

3
-14
Reply
Facts
1 hour ago

A stubbled toe? Jk hope he gets better

5
0
Reply
mahaney
Reply to  Facts
1 hour ago

he just feels cooked

0
-2
Reply
bubo
1 hour ago

World Championships 2022: Illness and Injury Edition

22
0
Reply
DR3
1 hour ago

On Dutch TV he said he was already sick the morning of the 100m.. Sucks that he's still sick

8
0
Reply
Mr Piano
1 hour ago

These worlds are cursed

5
-1
Reply
Arisuin
Reply to  Mr Piano
1 hour ago

Really is. So many are pulling out to illness and injury. Doesn't help that covid is still around too

4
-1
Reply

