Arno Kamminga Scratches 200 Breaststroke Semi-Final due to Illness

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
- Full Aquatics Schedule
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheets
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Day 5 Finals Heat Sheets
- Day 5 Finals Live Recap
For a second day in a row, a swimmer was originally on the starting list for finals but a revised sheet has revealed a swimmer has scratched. Today Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands has scratched the men’s 200 breaststroke semifinal. SwimSwam has been informed it is due to “illness”.
Update: SwimSwam has been informed that Kamminga is out of the rest of the meet.
Kamminga competed in the heats of the 200 breaststroke finishing 10th with a time of 2:10.33. He was out in a 1:02.84 at the 100 mark and came back in a 1:07.49.
Kamminga won silver in the men’s 100 breaststroke earlier in the meet swimming a time of 58.62 in finals.
At the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, he won silver in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke. In Tokyo, he swam a time of 2:07.01 to finish for silver. He holds a best time of 2:06.85 from December 2020.
With Kamminga’s scratch, 17th place finisher Amro Al-Wir of Jordan has moved into lane 8 of the first semi-final. Al-Wir swam a time of 2:11.99 this morning.
The 100 breaststroke was Kamminga’s last individual event of the meet. The men’s 4×100 medley relay is scheduled for Saturday, the last day of the meet.
Take care of yourself, Arno.
Another “non-covid” illness. Weird
the thing is, wearing masks for covid also protected against all the other viruses and illnesses. no more masks = more of every kind of illness…
Not really. People DO get sick, especially if they’re on the road.
Arno? No
Amro? Yes
This is an all timer, people were saying before the meet if Peaty was here Kamminga would beat him then he goes and loses the 100 and scratches his best event, I’m crying, Prince Peaty OBE reigns supreme
A stubbled toe? Jk hope he gets better
he just feels cooked
World Championships 2022: Illness and Injury Edition
On Dutch TV he said he was already sick the morning of the 100m.. Sucks that he’s still sick
These worlds are cursed
Really is. So many are pulling out to illness and injury. Doesn’t help that covid is still around too