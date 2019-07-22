SwimSwam Pulse: Ledecky (39%), Titmus (21%) Lead 200 Free Winner’s Poll

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the winner of the women’s 200 free at 2019 Worlds:

RESULTS

Question: Who will win the women’s 200 free at 2019 Worlds?



Katie Ledecky finished with the most votes, getting almost 40% of the total. However, her vote totals dropped off pretty significantly after Sunday’s 400 free, which she lost to Australian Ariarne Titmus. That was Ledecky’s first international loss in the 400 free.

By contrast, Titmus’s votes surged after Sunday’s performance. She flew up to 21.9%, still a ways back of Ledecky, but clearly outpacing anyone else in our poll.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom finished third in our poll, but like Ledecky, her votes dropped off after a big upset – Sjostrom lost the 100 fly, long her bread and butter, to Canada’s Maggie MacNeil on Monday.

Canada’s Taylor Ruck got 13% of the votes, not far behind Sjostrom. She had a nice 52.1 split on the 4×100 free relay. Australia’s Emma McKeon (53.5 on that 4×100 relay) finished fifth in our poll, followed by defending champ Federica Pellegrini, with swimmers not named taking just 1.4% of the total votes.

