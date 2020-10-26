Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Tom Shields’ Mental Clinic on Racing Dressel, le Clos

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Tom Shields, the experienced veteran who has scored a lot of points for the LA Current so far in this ISL season. Shields notes the importance of racing this much in the fall, saying historically he feels he’s had his best springs/summers when he’s raced well and a lot in the fall. He also gets into how to stay in your own lane, especially when going up against heavy hitters like Caeleb Dressel and Chad le Clos.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

