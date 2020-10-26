2020 Florida HS 3A Roundup: District Highlights and Region Qualifiers

2020 FHSAA 3A District Championships

The championship series for Florida high school swimming has kicked off with teams competing in District Championships across the state.

FHSAA Class 3A District Champions

Class 3A District Highlights

In District 2, Lawton Chiles senior and Stanford University commit Hayden Kwan was dominant, winning both the 200 IM (1:51.84) and 100 back (50.13) by wide margins. Kwan was last year’s FHSAA 3A state champion in the 100 back as well as runner up in the 200 IM.

Lawton Chiles are the FHSAA 3A defending state champions on the men’s side.

In District 4, Lakeland junior Olivia Vignec also took first in two events, winning both the 50 and 100 freestyles. She touched in 25.25 in the 50 and 54.02 in the 100. Last year Vignec took 3rd in the 50 in 25.49, as well as winning the 100 in 55.46.

Sarasota High School’s boys, competing in District 8, were dominant, scoring nearly three times more than runner up Charlotte. The women’s meet was much closer, with Sarasota’s girls only edging out Charlotte by 8 points, finishing 455 to 447.

District 9’s Colton Rasmussen of Palmetto Ridge was another multiple event winner, topping the field in both the 100 and 200 free. In both races, Rasmussen topped a swimmer from Barron Collier, who were both the meet champions and State Championship runner-ups last season.

Last year the Barron Collier women were the FHSAA 3A state champions.

A two event finalist at last year’s State Championship, Hector Paz, an uncommitted senior from district champions Belen Jesuit, took first in both the 200 (1:46.86) and 500 freestyles (4:51.23). He also anchored his schools 200 free relay that took first in 1:34.72.