ISL Match #4 Entries: Caeleb Dressel Adds 50 Breast, Will Swim Breast On Medley

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4

Cali Condors star Caeleb Dressel will add the 50 breast to his lineup in week 2, bumping up to five events on the first day of competition.

You can view full start lists for day 1 of match #4 here.

Last week, Dressel swam nine events total, four of them on day 1. His day 1 lineup included the 100 fly, 50 free, men’s free relay and men’s medley relay. Today, Dressel adds the 50 breast, which actually comes directly before the 4×100 free relay and should provide a very tough turnaround for Dressel.

But both relays that beat the Condors in the men’s free relay in match #1 (LA and Energy Standard) are not competing today. Cali was 3:08.23 last week, and could see a great showdown with either the DC Trident (3:08.12 last week in match #2) or Iron (3:08.20 in match #2).

The Condors will also try Eddie Wang as their second 100 flyer behind Dressel. Wang was third in the 200 fly last week, and Cali desperately needs some depth behind Dressel in its butterfly races.

DC will lighten the event load on Ian Finnertywho is not entered in the 200 breaststroke early today. Finnerty was 8th in the 200 breast last week – DC will instead try Conner McHugh alongside last week’s third-placer Tommy Cope. Finnerty is still entered in the 50 breast today.

DC’s Robert Howard was relay-only last week, but did come up with a big 47.01 split on the mixed free relay. He’s got the individual 50 free today, taking over for Meiron Cheruti.

For the New York Breakers, Michael Andrew will take on the 50 free/50 breast double in session 2, along with the 50 back and medley relay in session 3. That’s identical to his lineup last week.

And of note in the all-important medley relays (whose winners get to pick the stroke of tomorrow’s mega-point skin races):

  • Cali’s women are undefeated in the medley. They swap out anchor Erika Brown from their A relay, using her to swim fly on the B. Natalie Hinds will take over anchor duties for the A team. Based on last week’s results, Cali might be looking for a 1-2 finish here.
  • New York gets Alicia Tchorz into the mix – she was a late arrival and didn’t get to compete last week. Tchorz will lead off the top Breakers medley.
  • Iron took a DQ in the women’s medley last week, but we’ll get to see their top team compete today – they’ve switched Ranomi Kromowidjojo to butterfly after she swam freestyle last week.
  • For the men, Cali will stick with Caeleb Dressel‘s breaststroke theme, having him swi breast on their A medley. Cali is still without Nic Fink, their top breaststroker.

