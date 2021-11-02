SwimSwam Breakdown: SC Worlds Selection, Chalmers WR, and Ledecky’s UF Debut

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss USA’s Short Course Worlds selection procedure and how it could improve, Kyle Chalmers‘ historic 100 free in Kazan, and Katie Ledecky‘s racing debut since moving to Florida. See below for full list of topics:
- USA Swimming announced a roster of 28 swimmers that will compete at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships on Tuesday. Notably, names like world record holder Coleman Stewart and American record holder Beata Nelson weren’t on it.
- While competing on day 2 of the final FINA World Cup stop in Kazan, multi-Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers blasted a time of 44.84 to not only stand atop the podium here but also stand atop the list of fastest men ever in the event.
- Katie Ledecky, swimming as an exhibition athlete, raced in the men’s 500 free and 200 free at the Florida/Georgia dual meet, marking her first official races after moving to Gainesville to train
- Emma McKeon and Matthew Sates were announced as the overall World Cup Series Champions – but who impressed the most over the whole series?
SINK or SWIM
- Will Ahmed Hafnaoui keep Olympic momentum going at the 2021 World Short Course Championships?
- Are ISL athletes making the right decision not to boycott?
- Will David Popovici win his first Sr level hardware at SC European Championships?
- Adam Peaty or Pernille Blume – who impressed more on the dancefloor this week?