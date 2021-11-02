Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Official 2021 SwimSwam Costume Contest

by Ben Dornan 0

November 02nd, 2021 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Ok, but imagine if this mask was attached to a swim cap and was made of silicone.

10.

Literally, every child dreams of this.

9.

Remember this name… you heard it here first #LanaPudar.

8.

Blond Duncan sighting!

7.

$140k payday… not bad… not bad at all.

6.

Reminder for everyone to clean something today.

5.

The grind only stops if you let it stop. Jane Asher has not let it stop.

4.

Go back down, Michael.

3.

Ok now for the costume contest. Third Place: Adam and Katya.

2.

Second Place: Zhang Yufei.

1.

Undisputed First Place: The Elliott Children!!!

