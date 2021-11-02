Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Official 2021 SwimSwam Costume Contest

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Ok, but imagine if this mask was attached to a swim cap and was made of silicone.

10.

The cliché post 😋… THEN vs. NOW pic.twitter.com/jzjKMikyLx — Tatjana Schoenmaker (@TRSchoenmaker) November 1, 2021

Literally, every child dreams of this.

9.

15-year old Lana Pudar wins bronze at the Swimming World Cup 2021, securing 🇧🇦’s first medal 🏅 She broke three different national records in #Butterfly 100m@LanaPudar 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZNkLz3aXyD — Bosnian History (@BosnianHistory) October 30, 2021

Remember this name… you heard it here first #LanaPudar.

8.

Brilliant to welcome a number of @TeamGB Olympians and Paralympians to BT Murrayfield today 👋#AsOne pic.twitter.com/B733wPXm1t — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) October 30, 2021

Blond Duncan sighting!

7.

$140k payday… not bad… not bad at all.

6.

Beautiful day to run some errands and give my #highlander some self care with a wash! 😊 @Toyota pic.twitter.com/Du89TxzhOg — Simone Manuel (@swimone) October 29, 2021

Reminder for everyone to clean something today.

5.

“𝗜 ❤️ 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗧 𝗞𝗘𝗘𝗣𝗦 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗚!” 90-year-old Jane Asher who set 5 Masters WORLD RECORDS at the @Swim_England Nationals 🙌 “The last 18 months were hard. We lost people but new people also arrived & it’s nice to see people smiling again.” pic.twitter.com/MBt0mHzhF1 — Nick Hope – the athlete’s journalist 👨‍💻🏊🏻‍♂️ (@NickHopeTV) October 31, 2021

The grind only stops if you let it stop. Jane Asher has not let it stop.

4.

Michael Phelps Breaches Surface To Ask If Coronavirus Still Happening Before Returning To Briny Depths https://t.co/l3T9P7dIjD pic.twitter.com/3Us4Uz6fNP — The Onion (@TheOnion) October 31, 2021

Go back down, Michael.

3.

Adam and Katya hitting all the right notes with a terrifying Viennese Waltz. Bravo to the decomposer 👏 #Strictly@adam_peaty @Mrs_katjones pic.twitter.com/FsC1vnNv9O — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 30, 2021

Ok now for the costume contest. Third Place: Adam and Katya.

2.

Zhang Yufei Weibo Update:

🎃Happy Halloween pic.twitter.com/V7zvfWNnRD — Chinese Swimming News and Results (@CHNswim_fan) October 31, 2021

Second Place: Zhang Yufei.

1.

These siblings dressed up as Olympic champions Suni Lee, Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky for Halloween and it's adorable 🤩🥇 (📸 IG/jordanrelliott) pic.twitter.com/jPIt08oo2P — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) November 1, 2021

Undisputed First Place: The Elliott Children!!!

