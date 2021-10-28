USA Swimming Announces 2021 SC Worlds Roster; Dressel Among Notable Absences

USA Swimming announced a roster of 28 swimmers that will compete at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships on Tuesday, with the meet scheduled for December 16-21 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The roster features 15 swimmers that were on the 2020 U.S. Olympic team, including individual gold medalist Lydia Jacoby and relay gold medal winners Zach Apple, Michael Andrew and Hunter Armstrong. The team also includes seven swimmers aged 19 and under—all on the women’s side.
There is an even split of 14 women and 14 men on the roster. In 2018, there were 17 women and 18 men on the American roster.
2021 U.S. SHORT COURSE WORLDS ROSTER
Women’s Team
|Swimmer
|Event(s)
|Katharine Berkoff
|100 BK
|Claire Curzan
|50 FR; 50/100 FLY
|Kate Douglass
|200 IM
|Emily Escobedo
|100/200 BR
|Katie Grimes
|800 FR
|Charlotte Hook
|200 FLY
|Torri Huske
|100/200 FR; 50/100 FLY
|Lydia Jacoby
|50/100 BR
|Paige Madden
|200/400 FR
|Melanie Margalis
|100/200/400 IM; 200 BR
|Isabelle Stadden
|200 BK
|Abbey Weitzeil
|50/100 FR ; 100 IM
|Emma Weyant
|400IM; 400/800 FR
|Rhyan White
|50/100/200 BK
Men’s Team
|Swimmer
|Event (s)
|Michael Andrew
|50 FR; 50/100 BR; 50/100 FLY; 100 IM
|Zach Apple
|100 FR
|Hunter Armstrong
|100 BK
|Michael Brinegar
|1500 FR
|Shaine Casas
|50/100/200 BK
|Nic Fink
|50/100/200 BR; 100 IM
|Carson Foster
|200/400 IM
|Zach Harting
|200 FLY
|Ryan Held
|50/100 FR
|Trenton Julian
|200 FLY
|Will Licon
|200 BR
|Tom Shields
|50/100 FLY
|Kieran Smith
|200/400 FR; 200/400 IM
|Hunter Tapp
|200 BK
The team notably does not include any relay-only swimmers. Michael Andrew leads the way with six individual entries, followed by Kieran Smith, Nic Fink, Melanie Margalis and Torri Huske who all have four.
Smith and Huske represent two of the 12 swimmers on the roster currently competing in the NCAA, while there are four junior swimmers on the women’s side that are still in high school.
Margalis, who is tied with Tom Shields as the oldest member of the team at 30, is coming off a disappointing U.S. Olympic Trials in the summer and isn’t competing in the International Swimming League this season, so her presence here feels significant in signifying she’s back into full training.
There are numerous glaring absences from the U.S. roster, none bigger than Caeleb Dressel, the SCM world record holder in three events and reigning SC world champion in the men’s 100 freestyle.
Other big names missing from the team include fellow SCM world record holder Coleman Stewart (men’s 100 back) and SCM American Record holders such as Lilly King, Ryan Murphy and Olivia Smoliga.
Stewart had an explosive performance at the beginning of the International Swimming League (ISL) regular season in late August, breaking the world record in the men’s 100 backstroke in a time of 48.33.
Smoliga exploded for a record eight-gold medal performance at the 2018 SC Worlds in Hangzhou, China, including individual wins in the women’s 50 back and 100 back, while both King and Murphy have been among the top performers in the ISL over the past few years, largely dominating the women’s breaststroke and men’s backstroke events.
USA Swimming also announced eight swimmers that will be competing at the FINA/CNSG Marathon Swim World Series, also taking place in Abu Dhabi on December 15-16, directly before the beginning of the pool competition.
Below are the U.S. athletes competing in the open water event:
- Michael Brinegar (Columbus, Ind./Mission Viejo Nadadores/Indiana University)
- David Heron (Mission Viejo, Calif./Mission Viejo Nadadores)
- Brennan Gravley (Las Vegas, Nev./University of Florida)
- Dylan Gravley (Las Vegas, Nev./Sandpipers of Nevada)
- Joshua Brown (Winter Park, Fla./Highlander Aquatic Club)
- Katie Grimes (Las Vegas, Nev./Sandpipers of Nevada)
- Brooke Travis (Newark, Del./NC State University)
- Mariah Denigan (Walton, Ky./Indiana University)
The meet was initially scheduled to run in December 2020 but was postponed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WHY IS WEITZEIL IN THE 100 IM INSTEAD OF DOUGLASS?
Because Weitzel has a 100 IM qualifying time and Douglas does not. Weitzel is probably the only US female swimmer with a FINA A cut in the 100 IM. FINA has a qualifying period and rules for non-Olympic events. The fact that the US is still stuck in the dark ages of swimming yards and 50’s LCM every once in awhile our swimmers lose out in SCM championships. For instance, Berkoff had the FINA LCM A cut in the 50 back but hasn’t swum it since 2018. Since it was not within the FINA qualifying period she’s limited to the 100. Rhyan is the top swimmer in the 100 so so she gets an auto invite into the 50. Crazy… Read more »
lol fina is in the dark ages
I could not agree with you more. Kate is a phenomenal talent – all around talent – she will crush the 2IM. But in my humble opinion there is no race that defines her skill and all around stroke prowess more than the absolute crazy insanity and beauty that is the 100IM. Kate has absolutely beautiful strokes and sprint power and she learned how to manage her back leg with Desorbo. She would crush the 1IM.
Why is Torri Huske swimming the 200
Good question 💀
No relay swimmers? How does that even make sense.
Can’t wait to watch Kieran and Shaine do scm
Wouldn’t it be nice if one year we got a full strength World SC Championships- Ledecky v Titmus, Dressel v Chalmers, etc etc…..never seems to happen. Sigh.
There’s a greater chance that you’ll see it rain cats and dogs than the chances of you seeing Ledecky take short course seriously
Doing new things can be fun though, especially for someone who’s been reaching internationally for 9 years now.
It’s not like she would have to train 3 months of SCM to be successful. Just show up and race. I’m sure you’re right, but one can dream.
the real question here is will michael andrew get an invidual medal??? lol
I thought you were going to say “the real question is he vaccinated?”
Why ask a question we already know the answer to?
He won an individual medal at scm worlds at the last one! Quit bullying
I recall he got a gold in the 100IM
Missing Coleman Stewart is a huge loss. I assume it had to be his choice. But he’s an absolute animal in SCM. This meet was made for him. He’s clearly training and in great form. Why skip this>
W50 free — Surprising to see Curazan get the nod over Douglass in a *short course* 50 free. And no Douglass 100IM – wait, what?
I’d be shocked if it was his choice. He told Brett Hawke he hasn’t heard from USA Swimming
We have a better shot at gold though with our underwater ace Armstrong
Over the current world record holder with better with better underwaters?
Stewart said he would love to go, but they selected based off LC times not SC. Absolute joke to leave the WR holder home when he wants to race.
USA need to start taking short course more seriously no one else in the world cares about yards it’s time they start to phase it out and slowly phase in scm and catch up with the rest of the world
Straight garbage! Makes no sense