Daily Swim Coach Workout #589

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
[10/14/21]
C3/W3
Synergy and Squad Success: Responsive, Collaborative, Shared Goals!
Saturday: 6:00am-7:00am or Do work or connection swim on your own!
400 fr-bk-fr-br DPC by 50, Highest Flow
16×25 pads [4padpush/4r-l/4knuckle/4pushdr]
finz 2x
6×25 G5 o=full shooter e=b/o @:35
2×125 fr or fly or mix, brth 5, 4dolph [email protected]:45
Mid Dist (can do same or modify for specification)
8×25 kick G5 @:35
6×200 (1st & last 25 fly) Des-Asc int (A: 2:30-2:20-2:10-2:10-2:20-2:30)
8×25 G1, ch meditative, slomo, @:40 best tech
8×25 pull G5 @:35
6×150 (1st & last bk) Des-Asc int (A: 1:45-1:40-1:35-1:35-1:40-1:45)
8×25 G1 med, ch, highest level @:40
8×25 drill G5 @:35
6×100 free Des-Asc (A: 1:10-1:05-1:00-1:00-1:05-1:10)
8×25 form swim @:40
Sprint
wd
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.