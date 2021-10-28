Daily Swim Coach Workout #589

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

[10/14/21]

C3/W3

Synergy and Squad Success: Responsive, Collaborative, Shared Goals!

Saturday: 6:00am-7:00am or Do work or connection swim on your own!

400 fr-bk-fr-br DPC by 50, Highest Flow

16×25 pads [4padpush/4r-l/4knuckle/4pushdr]

finz 2x

6×25 G5 o=full shooter e=b/o @:35

2×125 fr or fly or mix, brth 5, 4dolph [email protected]:45

Mid Dist (can do same or modify for specification)

8×25 kick G5 @:35

6×200 (1st & last 25 fly) Des-Asc int (A: 2:30-2:20-2:10-2:10-2:20-2:30)

8×25 G1, ch meditative, slomo, @:40 best tech

8×25 pull G5 @:35

6×150 (1st & last bk) Des-Asc int (A: 1:45-1:40-1:35-1:35-1:40-1:45)

8×25 G1 med, ch, highest level @:40

8×25 drill G5 @:35

6×100 free Des-Asc (A: 1:10-1:05-1:00-1:00-1:05-1:10)

8×25 form swim @:40

Sprint

wd