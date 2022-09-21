SwimSwam Breakdown: Dressel’s Records, Whereabouts Failures, & “The Rowdy Rule”

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the likelihood that Caeleb Dressel‘s NCAA records get broken, the fairness of whereabouts failure suspensions, and ‘Rowdy’s Rule’ for getting back into swim shape. See full list of topics below:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:44 How much can Maggie MacNeil impact the LSU women in just 1 year
- 4:15 How touchable are Caeleb Dressel‘s NCAA records in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly?
- 9:57 Will we see Spain become a hub for European pros under Ben Titley?
- 15:12 Is it time for the IOC to let Russian athletes compete?
- 18:20 Is having an hour window every day for random drug testing a fair standard?
SINK or SWIM
- 25:15 Do you buy Rowdy’s theory of 1/2 day for every day taken out of the pool?
- 28:33 Will Peter Paulus earn an NCAA relay spot for Texas in his career?
- 32:17 Can open water racing have benefits for pool racing?
- 35:29 Will Cate Campbell be on Australia’s Finals 4×100 Free Relay in Paris?