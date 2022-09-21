USA Swimming Releases 2022 “State of the Sport” Update

USA Swimming published its annual “State of the Sport” update for 2022 on Wednesday, outlining what the organization has accomplished over the past year and what its direction will be moving forward.

The report, which comes in an open letter format penned by President & CEO Tim Hinchey, documents USA Swimming’s financials and how they’re being put to use, the various projects and changes the organization has implemented, and what we can expect to come in the future.

Hinchey notes that the “Keeping Athletes First” plan announced in 2019 has become a mantra for the organization and the “starting point for every strategic decision we make.”

FINANCIALS

Through “extreme cost-cutting measures” due to the unexpected five-year quad caused by the pandemic, USA Swimming reports a $1.8 million operational surplus in 2021 after “strategically and prudently” navigating through the Tokyo Olympic cycle.

The organization also notes it partnered with the USA Swimming Foundation to distribute $3 million to member clubs during the Tokyo quad.

In a chart displaying the organization’s financial surplus/deficit over the last quad, along with the forecast for the remainder of this one, USA Swimming shows a net deficit in the $3 million vicinity in 2019 before nearing a $3 million surplus in 2020 prior to the aforementioned $1.8 million surplus in 2021.

There is projected to be a deficit in the $3 million range once again in the pre-Olympic 2023 year before returning to breakeven, with the potential of being slightly up or down, come 2024.

A second chart displays how USA Swimming attributes revenue to the investments it makes. The breakdown is as follows:

Revenue

Membership – 62%

USOPC – 15%

Partnership Marketing – 13%

Other Income – 10%

Investments

National Team – 25%

Insurance, Technology, Business Operations – 21%

Sport Development – 16%

Event Operations – 16%

Partnerships, Marketing, Comms – 16%

International Development – 6%

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

The report also outlines the digital transformation the organization has undergone this year.

The changes made by USA Swimming this year in this regard were:

SWIMS 3.0 Database Upgrade

Coach Education

Officials Tracking System

USA Swimming App

USA Swimming Website upgrades

“We hadn’t made significant updates to our information technology and data architecture in more than 20 years, and we needed to stop making temporary fixes,” said Hinchey.

“Rather than continuing to patch the pipes and build additions to our house, we realized we had to tear it down to the studs and rebuild. The construction of this legacy project hasn’t been easy, but it will reap great rewards in data security and usability, and training and certification accessibility.”

There was also a tease of a new streaming platform, or something similar, coming down the pike soon.

“You will discover a new way to watch USA Swimming in the coming year, making it easier for you to find, create, and enjoy all content related to the sport. Look for a formal announcement in the weeks to come.”

OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS

USA Swimming scored highest in compliance across all categories among national governing bodies (NGBs) in a comprehensive audit done by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. Each NGB was evaluated based on athlete protection and rights, governance and compliance, financial standards and reporting, sport performance, and operational performance.

Two new committees were created this year, the Athletes’ Advisory Council (AAC) and the Coach Advisory Council (CAC).

The organization has partnered with USA Track & Field to onboard a global sales agency to drive new sponsorship revenue.

The USA Swimming Foundation awarded a combined $2.33 million to youth swim lesson providers ($802,000), adult swim lesson providers ($130,000), USA Swimming member clubs ($268,000) and the USA Swimming National Team ($1,130,000). These numbers include learn-to-swim grants, Community Impact grants, and Donor Athlete Partnership Program funding.

Read the full report here.