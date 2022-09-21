Sarah Zoellner Commits to FGCU for 2023 with Conference Leading Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of the top swimmers in the state of Kentucky last year, Sarah Zoellner has announced her decision for the fall of 2023, committing to swim at Florida Gulf Coast University. Zoellner is starting her senior year at Greenwood High School this fall and trains with RACE Aquatics.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Florida Gulf Coast University! Thank you to my parents, teammates, and coaches for helping me get to where I am today. I also want to thank Coach Dave for this amazing opportunity! I can’t wait to be apart of this team! Wings up and Go Eagles!!! 🦅🤙”

As a high school junior, Zoellner was a top-3 finisher in the 100 fly at the 2022 KHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships in February. She finished third behind a pair of seniors, touching in 55.60. She also swam to a lifetime best in the 200 IM at the meet, dipping below 2:07.00 for the first time. She ultimately took 5th in 2:06.26.

Over the summer, Zoellner closed out her long course season by competing at the Futures Championships in Cary, North Carolina. There, she posted a lifetime best in the 200 IM, stopping the clock at 2:31.27 during prelims. She also qualified for finals in the 200 fly, taking 13th in the 200 fly in a time of 2:19.99.

Top SCY Times

100 fly – 55.26

200 fly – 2:00.40

200 IM – 2:06.26

400 IM – 4:33.60

Zoellner will be a big addition to the Eagles fly and IM groups, with a time in the 200 fly that would have led the program last season. Her time of 2:00.40 would have also won the event by over a second at the 2022 CCSA Swimming and Diving Championships. FGCU only had one athlete in that final, Michaela Sizemore, who took 9th. Zoellner would have also qualified for the A-final of both the 100 fly and 200 IM with her lifetime bests.

Last season the Eagles finished in second at the CCSA Swimming and Diving Championships, less than 300 points behind champions Liberty. The team featured two athletes recognized as Swimmer of the Meet, with seniors Wiktoria Czarnecka and Petra Halmai sharing the recognition. The school has now produced athletes that won that award in eleven out of the past fifteen seasons.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.