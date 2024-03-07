Swims You Might Have Missed On Day 1 Of the 2024 Pro Swim Series – Westmont

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 6-9, 2024
- FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois
- LCM (50 meters)
- Start Times
- All Prelims: 9am (Central Time)
- Wednesday Timed Finals: 5pm (Central Time)
- Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (Central Time)
The 2024 Pro Swim Series stop in Westmont, Illinois got underway this evening. Tonight’s session was short, featuring only the men’s and women’s 800 freestyle. Despite the shorter session, there were still a handful of notable swims that you may have missed in these first two events.
DAY 1 – SWIMS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED
- 19-year-old Leticia Fassina of the Minas Tennis Club (located in Brazil) knocked nearly 8 seconds off her entry time to take 4th in 8:39.15. She led a 4-5 finish with her teammate, Aline Rodrigues, who stopped the clock at 8:42.35 to also drop from her seed time.
- The Sandpipers’ Rebecca Diaconescu, 17, clocked a big best time en route to a 7th place finish. The Michigan commit was entered a yards time (9:47.81), but posted an 8:54.45 to narrowly beat Clarke Neace who finished in 8th (8:54.94). According to the USA Swimming database, Diaconescu’s previous best time in the event stood at 10:00.46, which she set all the way back in 2019.
- 16-year-old Gabriel Manteufel, also from the Sandpipers, moved from 15th to 5th with his time of 8:04.13. Manteufel’s performance marked a personal best time by over 9 seconds, and took him well under the Olympic Trials qualifying time of 8:09.69.
- Isaac Fleig, 18, recorded a personal best time of 8:05.23 to take 7th overall. Fleig’s swim took about three seconds off his previous best, which stood at 8:08.35 from Summer Juniors last August.
looking at Meet Mobile and looks like Oleksiak scratched last minute once again.
I have serious doubt that she will swim at Canadian trial at this point.