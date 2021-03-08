Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Bronte Campbell Gets Left Behind

by Ben Dornan 0

March 08th, 2021 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Legend has it that this the dog the named the ‘doggy paddle’ stroke after.

10.

Where’s the lie?

9.

The perfectly correct decision.

8.

Shout out to Tay!

7.

If you weren’t fired up before this video, you definitely were after.

6.

Mike2swim truly never dissapoints.

5.

If the fire emoji was a photo.

4.

Your history lesson for the week.

3.

Did nobody want Chad’s autograph???

2.

Pink hair, don’t care.

1.

🙁

ARENA INSTAGRAM – @ARENAUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!