Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Bronte Campbell Gets Left Behind

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Legend has it that this the dog the named the ‘doggy paddle’ stroke after.

10.

I'm going to tell my kids this was Michael Phelps pic.twitter.com/3GyCXkUMlY — Bryce Bohman (@brycebohman) March 3, 2021

Where’s the lie?

9.

The perfectly correct decision.

8.

Shout out to Tay!

7.

If you weren’t fired up before this video, you definitely were after.

6.

Mike2swim truly never dissapoints.

5.

16 lady Gators have qualified for the NCAA Championships! Which leads across all other schools! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/T3dT7IfdVm — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 4, 2021

If the fire emoji was a photo.

4.

Ann Curtis, Class of 1948, was born March 6, 1926. She was the greatest woman swimmer of her generation & @Cal's first Olympic Swimming Champion. Curtis won 2 Gold Medals & a Silver at the 1948 London Olympics, when there were only 5 women's events & swimmers could only enter 3. pic.twitter.com/uPLubOs82K — Cal Bears History (@CalBearsHistory) March 6, 2021

Your history lesson for the week.

3.

Did nobody want Chad’s autograph???

2.

Pink hair, don’t care.

1.

🙁

