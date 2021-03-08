Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Bronte Campbell Gets Left Behind

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
Legend has it that this the dog the named the ‘doggy paddle’ stroke after.
10.
I'm going to tell my kids this was Michael Phelps pic.twitter.com/3GyCXkUMlY
— Bryce Bohman (@brycebohman) March 3, 2021
Where’s the lie?
9.
The perfectly correct decision.
8.
Shout out to Tay!
7.
Are you fired up? @_reecewhitley is.
📺 » @Pac12Network
💻 » https://t.co/u4CkoqegoR pic.twitter.com/MTOt4ENKQv
— Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) March 4, 2021
If you weren’t fired up before this video, you definitely were after.
6.
Mike2swim truly never dissapoints.
5.
16 lady Gators have qualified for the NCAA Championships! Which leads across all other schools! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/T3dT7IfdVm
— Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 4, 2021
If the fire emoji was a photo.
4.
Ann Curtis, Class of 1948, was born March 6, 1926. She was the greatest woman swimmer of her generation & @Cal's first Olympic Swimming Champion. Curtis won 2 Gold Medals & a Silver at the 1948 London Olympics, when there were only 5 women's events & swimmers could only enter 3. pic.twitter.com/uPLubOs82K
— Cal Bears History (@CalBearsHistory) March 6, 2021
Your history lesson for the week.
3.
Did nobody want Chad’s autograph???
2.
𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝. pic.twitter.com/tiDeDJSec2
— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 4, 2021
Pink hair, don’t care.
1.
🙁
