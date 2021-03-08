Trenton Julian Joins Dad Jeff As Pac-12 Champion in the 200 Fly

2021 Men’s Pac-12 Championships

Sunday February 28 – Wednesday March 3

Houston, Tx (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Cal (4x) ( results )

Prelims: 11:00 AM Central Time (Days 2-4); Finals: 6:00 PM Central Time (Days 1-4)

Trenton Julian of Cal set a new Pac-12 and Cal record in route to winning the 200 butterfly at the Pac-12 championship earlier this week. His time of 1:38.53 puts him as the third fastest swimmer in the event, behind Jack Conger (1:37.35) and Joseph Schooling (1:37.97).

Julian comes from a strong pedigree as his mother, Kristine Quance, won an Olympic gold medal in 1996 (Women’s 400 medley relay) and was a 10-time U.S. national champion. Julian’s father, Jeff Julian was a member of the U.S. National Team. Both Kristine and Jeff swam at USC from 1994-1997.

With Trenton’s victory in the 200 fly this week, Jeff and Trenton joined a rare company — they became a father-son duo to win the same event at a conference meet. Jeff was the 1997 champion in the 200 butterfly of what-was-then the Pac-10 Conference. For comparison sake, Jeff’s winning time in 1997 was 1:44.86.

Thanks to Jaimi Julian Thompson, Jeff’s sister and Trenton’s aunt, we have documentation of both Julians winning the 200 fly: