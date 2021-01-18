Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Big Week For Katie Ledecky’s Relatives

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Introducing Zofka… You’re Welcome.

10.

Face mask of the week award goes to Andrew Wilson.

9.

And the phone case of the week goes to Andrew Guy.

8.

It’s 2021, and we’re still navigating through 2 pandemics: COVID & constant injustices. I sat down with P&G to share my thoughts on this unprecedented time, and my challenge to everyone is to lead with love today, tomorrow, and everyday in order to make the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/bzh7TyeXhJ — Simone Manuel (@swimone) January 12, 2021

An interview queen!

7.

ICYMI: @reganesmith4 picked up ✌ wins 45 mins apart! She kicked off the night with a 200m fly victory ⤵#TYRProSeries pic.twitter.com/1HxbPbyknC — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) January 17, 2021

NBD.

6.

Happy Seniors Day Georgia!!

5.

Please join us in congratulating senior Connie Dean on being accepted to the Medical School at the University of Oxford‼️😈👏👩‍⚕️🎓💯 pic.twitter.com/cGTvSoPOR9 — Duke Swimming/Diving (@DukeSWIMDIVE) January 13, 2021

Trading in the swim cap for a scrub cap! Congrats Connie!

4.

Mind over Matter Miley.

3.

Tag yourself in the comments either as Beryl or as McKenna in the background.

2.

Just ten days shy of her 95th birthday, my supermodel grandma received her first dose of the covid vaccine. Thank you to everyone on the front lines fighting covid every day. 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/EDVVvhan6X — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) January 13, 2021

Happy Belated Birthday Katie Ledecky‘s Grandmother!

1.

Fun Fact: my grandma’s cousin Leah Greenwald was a 5-time @Jeopardy champion in 1988 (back when you were limited to winning 5 in a row) https://t.co/gx7BEzQapV — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) January 15, 2021

Winning is clearly in the genes.

