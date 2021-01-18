Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Big Week For Katie Ledecky’s Relatives

by Ben Dornan 0

January 18th, 2021 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Introducing Zofka… You’re Welcome.

10.

Face mask of the week award goes to Andrew Wilson.

9.

And the phone case of the week goes to Andrew Guy.

8.

An interview queen!

7.

NBD.

6.

Happy Seniors Day Georgia!!

5.

Trading in the swim cap for a scrub cap! Congrats Connie!

4.

Mind over Matter Miley.

3.

Tag yourself in the comments either as Beryl or as McKenna in the background.

2.

Happy Belated Birthday Katie Ledecky‘s Grandmother!

1.

Winning is clearly in the genes.

