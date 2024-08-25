Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sun Yang Wins 400 Freestyle In Return to Competition, Doesn’t Rule Out LA 2028

Comments: 3

Sun Yang is back in competition and wasted no time returning to his winning ways.

The 32-year-old Sun won the 400 freestyle at China’s National Summer Swimming Championships in his first meet since serving a four-year and three-month doping suspension. Sun’s suspension—originally set for eight years before being reduced—ended in May.

It was an emotional day at the Sumer Championships for Sun, who broke down in tears during an interview after winning his prelims heat in 3:54.98 and qualifying for the final in second. “[Getting back to this point] really is because of the reliance and support from my family,” Sun said after his heats swim, per the South China Morning Post.

When asked what it was like to be back racing, he said to CGTN Sports Scene “It was a very familiar feeling. I felt nervous and I bit anxious. It had really been a long time, and this was my first race. I hadn’t had this feeling for a very long time, and I needed to feel it again.”

Clip of Sun’s 400 free prelim swim

Courtesy CGTN Sports Scene

Sun went on to win the final in 3:49.58, ahead of Xu Haibo (3:50.14) and Xu Yizhou (3:51.31).

“I could have done better,” Sun told the Shanghai Daily after the final. “Four years away from competition, and without intensive training, I do feel rusty in controlling the tempo, and I need more competitions. But it’s a good start for my comeback, and I’m happy with this result.”

Sun was allowed to train during his suspension, but he was barred from doing so at a government-funded training facility, with a professional team, or any other Chinese-sponsored athletes. In December 2021, he was under investigation for training at a government-funded facility, though his ban was not restarted. In February, SwimSwam reported that Sun was training daily and remained registered in China’s drug-testing pool.

After prelims when he was asked if he would try to qualify for the 2028 Olympics, Sun responded “If there’s an opportunity, I will go all out to get it.”

You can review the timeline of how the three-time Olympic champion’s doping suspension unfolded below. A full recap of the 2024 National Summer Swimming Championships is forthcoming.

Sun Yang‘s Suspension Timeline

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
snailSpace
4 seconds ago

So, in summary: he winner, everyone else in the race loser.

0
0
Reply
BR32
4 minutes ago

Luka>>>>>>Sun Yang

0
-1
Reply
Juan Cena
9 minutes ago

Still woulda lost to our 15 year old 🥱

3
-2
Reply

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!