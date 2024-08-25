Sun Yang Wins 400 Freestyle In Return to Competition, Doesn’t Rule Out LA 2028

Sun Yang is back in competition and wasted no time returning to his winning ways.

The 32-year-old Sun won the 400 freestyle at China’s National Summer Swimming Championships in his first meet since serving a four-year and three-month doping suspension. Sun’s suspension—originally set for eight years before being reduced—ended in May.

It was an emotional day at the Sumer Championships for Sun, who broke down in tears during an interview after winning his prelims heat in 3:54.98 and qualifying for the final in second. “[Getting back to this point] really is because of the reliance and support from my family,” Sun said after his heats swim, per the South China Morning Post.

When asked what it was like to be back racing, he said to CGTN Sports Scene “It was a very familiar feeling. I felt nervous and I bit anxious. It had really been a long time, and this was my first race. I hadn’t had this feeling for a very long time, and I needed to feel it again.”

Clip of Sun’s 400 free prelim swim

🇨🇳China’s Sun Yang made his comeback at the 2024 National Summer #Swimming Championships on Sunday. 🏊‍♂️Representing the Zhejiang team, the three-time Olympic champion finished 2nd in the men’s 400m freestyle preliminaries with a time of ⏱️3:54.98 and reached the final. pic.twitter.com/jD86onxDKC — CGTN Sports Scene (@CGTNSportsScene) August 25, 2024

Courtesy CGTN Sports Scene

Sun went on to win the final in 3:49.58, ahead of Xu Haibo (3:50.14) and Xu Yizhou (3:51.31).

“I could have done better,” Sun told the Shanghai Daily after the final. “Four years away from competition, and without intensive training, I do feel rusty in controlling the tempo, and I need more competitions. But it’s a good start for my comeback, and I’m happy with this result.”

Sun was allowed to train during his suspension, but he was barred from doing so at a government-funded training facility, with a professional team, or any other Chinese-sponsored athletes. In December 2021, he was under investigation for training at a government-funded facility, though his ban was not restarted. In February, SwimSwam reported that Sun was training daily and remained registered in China’s drug-testing pool.

After prelims when he was asked if he would try to qualify for the 2028 Olympics, Sun responded “If there’s an opportunity, I will go all out to get it.”

You can review the timeline of how the three-time Olympic champion’s doping suspension unfolded below. A full recap of the 2024 National Summer Swimming Championships is forthcoming.

Sun Yang‘s Suspension Timeline