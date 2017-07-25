Sun Yang Lowers Asian Record For First 200 Free World Title

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Despite being the lone man in the field who swam the 800 prelims this morning, China’s Sun Yang pulled away in the men’s 200 free final to win gold in a new Asian and Chinese national record of 1:44.39. Sun lowers his previous record of 1:44.47, set at the 2013 Chinese National Games.

Sun is the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the event, but this is his first 200 free World title. After posting the fastest split (1:43.16) in the 4×200 free relay at the 2013 World Championships, a time nearly a full second ahead of the individual gold medal winning time, Sun added the event to his international schedule. He won silver behind Great Britain’s James Guy at the 2015 World Championships.

The 25-year-old now owns nine World Championship titles across four different events. He won the 400 free earlier in the competition on day 1, clearing the field by over two seconds.

Tonight in the final he was out much faster than the semis, but still sat in just 6th place. After moving into the lead with a 26.35 third leg, Sun was solid coming home in 26.94 to win decisively. Up and coming American Townley Haas won his first individual World Championship medal with the silver in 1:45.04, and Russian Aleksandr Krasnykh was the only one other than Sun to close sub-27 (26.97) to take bronze in 1:45.23.

After leading at the 100m mark, defending champion Guy ended up 5th in 1:45.36, just behind fellow Brit Duncan Scott (1:45.27).

Sun leapfrogs Ryan Lochte as the 6th fastest performer in the history of the event.

Top 10 All-Time Performers – Men’s 200 Free

1 Paul Biedermann 1:42.00 2 Michael Phelps 1:42.96 3 Yannick Agnel 1:43.14 4 Danila Izotov 1:43.90 5 Ian Thorpe 1:44.06 6 Sun Yang 1:44.39 7 Ryan Lochte 1:44.44 8 Park Tae Hwan 1:44.80 9 Pieter Van Den Hoogenband 1:44.89 10 Dave Walters 1:44.95

Moving forward, Sun qualified into the 800 free final set for tomorrow night, where he’s the three-time defending champion. He’ll also swim the 1500 individually later in the meet.